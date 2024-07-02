Maui firefighters continue to battle brushfire at Olowalu

Maui firefighters continue to battle a brushfire at Olowalu, which has burned approximately 10.2 acres as of 3 p.m., according to authorities.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency says the fire was reported at about 10:45 a.m. near 550 Ehehene St.

So far, MEMA said, there is no impact to Honoapiilani Highway, and that there are no road closures at this time.

The Maui Fire Department shared that crews were dispatched at about 10:47 a.m. and arrived to find a fire spreading from a grassy area into heavier brush and trees.

MFD said the Air 1 helicopter made water drops in areas of heavy fire with limited access, and that forward progress of the fire was stopped by 1 p.m. today. Crews are using heavy equipment to cut a break around the fire’s perimeter.

Alpha Construction and Goodfellow Bros. also assisted by providing tanks and heavy equipment, MFD said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

”Avoid the area if possible to continue to allow MFD to work safely,” said MEMA in an alert. “Monitor radio, TV, and mobile devices for official information. Prepare yourself and your family to evacuate if notified by County officials.”

MEMA said it continues to monitor the situation, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.