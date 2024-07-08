Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele announces college commitment

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the No. 1-ranked prospect from the state of Hawaii in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, announced his verbal commitment to California today.

Sagapolutele, a 6-foot-3 left-handed quarterback, chose Cal out of a final four list of offers that included Boise State, Oregon State and Utah State.

He made the announcement on a live broadcast on the 247 Sports YouTube page.

“It’s everything. They checked up all the boxes for sure,” Sagapolutele said of the decision. “The coaching staff is great. When I finally first got that offer, they were hard on me. They were a team that kept recruiting me. Their offensive is great. It’s a place I know I will develop.”

He recently competed in the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

Sagapolutele is the second Hawaii player to commit to Cal after Kahuku defensive lineman LeBron Williams made his commitment to the Golden Bears in June.

Sagapolutele enters his senior season at Campbell ninth on Hawaii’s career-passing yardage list with 7,244 yards and 67 touchdowns in 24 games. He is the only quarterback in state history to have multiple seasons of at least 3,450 passing yards.

Sagapolutele needs 2,605 yards to break the record held by current Oregon quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel.

He is one of three quarterbacks in the class to commit to Division I schools. Kapolei’s Liatama Amisone announced last month his commitment to San Jose State and Mililani’s Kini McMillan made his verbal commitment to Washington in May.

Sagapolutele is the younger brother of current University of Hawaii QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele.