Kauai County reports downed helicopter in ocean off Na Pali

Kauai County officials said a helicopter has reportedly crashed into the ocean fronting Hanakoa Valley along the Na Pali Coast.

Multiple agencies are responding, according to officials, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the Kauai Police Department, and personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau.

Officials have confirmed that the crash was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. today. Additionally, it was not a County of Kauai helicopter that crashed.

According to an FAA spokesperson, a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed off Kauai’s Na Pali coast this afternoon with three people on board. That information is preliminary and subject to change, FAA said.

At this time, there are no confirmed injuries or victims.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.