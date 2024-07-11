Maui surfing community wins ESPY award

The Maui surfing community won the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at today’s ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Maui surfing community, including Kai Lenny, were recognized for their efforts following the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires. Maui surfers and water safety teams were some of the first to respond to the disaster, helping drop off food and supplies to survivors with jet skis, because of road blockages.

The award was presented by actor Rob Lowe. Lenny and Archie Kalepa accepted the award on behalf of the Maui surfing community.

“What was lost can never be replaced, but together we can rebuild our home to honor the fallen and celebrate the history of this special place,” Lenny said to the audience. “To the first responders who risked their lives to save so many, mahalo, thank you.”

A video on the efforts of the Maui surfing community is posted on ESPN.com along with a listing of the other award winners.

The other finalists were New Orleans Pelicans’ shooting guard CJ McCollum, New York Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo and professional women’s tennis player Sloane Stephens.