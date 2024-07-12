Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 12, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Meta to roll back some restrictions on Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts

By Sheila Dang / Reuters

Today Last updated 3:29 p.m.

BusinessElection 2024Election: National

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at his golf resort in Doral, Fla., on July 9.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at his golf resort in Doral, Fla., on July 9.

WASHINGTON >> Meta said today it was rolling back some restrictions that had applied to former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The social media company indefinitely suspended Trump’s accounts following his praise of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The company then reinstated his accounts in early 2023, saying it would monitor Trump’s posts for further violations that could result in another suspension of between one month and two years.

Trump, who is running against U.S. President Joe Biden, will no longer be subject to the additional monitoring, Meta said.

“In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis,” Meta said in an updated blog post.

Some social media experts have long criticized Meta and other platforms for failing to moderate political content, including from political candidates.

Trump was also banned from Twitter, now called X, in 2021. Billionaire Elon Musk restored the account shortly after acquiring the company in 2022, though Trump has only posted once since then.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide