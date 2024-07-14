World leaders react to Trump shooting at rally

Following are reactions from world leaders to the shooting attack on Donald Trump at an election rally on Saturday in which the former U.S. president was wounded in the ear:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

“We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

“The attack … is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

“In political debate …there are limits that should never be crossed. It is a warning to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to restore dignity and honour to politics, against all forms of hatred and violence, and for the good of our democracies. Solidarity with Donald #Trump, his supporters and the injured, and my heartfelt condolences for the victim and his family.”

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

“This wasn’t just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies. On behalf of myself, my family, the Government and people of Israel, we wish President Trump a speedy recovery, continued good health and continued strength”.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russia did not believe the current U.S. administration was responsible for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, it had created an atmosphere that provoked the attack.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Modi condemned the attack, adding “Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ASIF ALI ZARDARI

He strongly condemned the attack on former President Donald Trump, expressed shock and said such “violence had no place in politics.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

He condemned the attack and said: “I believe that the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective manner and the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible in order not to overshadow the US elections and global stability.”

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

“I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values.”

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

“Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.”

“I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery.”

SLOVAK PRIME MINISTER ROBERT FICO

“Political opponents of D. Trump are trying to shut him down and when they don’t succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy picks up a gun.”

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI

He condemned the attack and expressed his wish for “the U.S. election campaign to continue in a peaceful and healthy environment, devoid of any appearances of terrorism, violence or hatred.”

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The UAE condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Trump, his family, government and Americans. It affirmed its “permanent rejection of all forms of violence.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

The incident “is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK YEOL

“I am appalled by the hideous act of political violence. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America.”

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

“We condemn what happened to former President Donald Trump. Violence is irrational and inhumane.”

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

“The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable.”

FORMER BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

Bolsonaro, who survived a stabbing attack in 2018 during his first presidential campaign, wished Trump a speed recovery on X. “See you at the inauguration,” he wrote.

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI ON X

“The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as today it sees its harmful ideology expire, and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to screw itself into power. In fear of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda.”

CHILE PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC

“Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our shared life. We must all reject it. From Chile, I express our unqualified condemnation” of the attack.

VENEZUELA PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO

“We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump healthy and long life.”

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL

Cuba condemned all forms of violence, he said, adding “The arms business and the escalation of political violence in the USA led to incidents” like Saturday’s attack.

ECUADOR PRESIDENT DANIEL NOBOA

“What has happened today in the United States is unacceptable. My solidarity is with Donald Trump and his family at this time.”

BOLIVIAN PRESIDENT LUIS ARCE

“Despite our profound ideological and political differences, violence, wherever it comes from, must always be rejected by everyone.”

PANAMA PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO

“This act of violence threatens security and democratic stability.”

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

The attack was shocking not just for “America but for the entire free and democratic world,” he said, adding he wished Trump a speedy recovery.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

She said she was “deeply shocked,” by the attack, wished him a quick recovery and said “political violence has no place in a democracy.”

KUWAITI EMIR SHEIKH MESHAL AL-AHMAD AL-SABAH

He expressed relief that Trump was safe after the attack, state news agency KUNA reported and denounced the “criminal act that contradicts all humanitarian principles and values.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENT LAI CHING-TE

He wished Trump a swift recovery and said: “Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies.”

QATAR FOREIGN MINISTRY

Qatar condemned the attack and rejected violent and criminal acts “including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons.”

BAHRAIN’S KING HAMAD BIN ISA AL KHALIFA IN A LETTER TO TRUMP

He strongly condemned the assassination attempt and condemned any political violence that violates democratic customs and values, state new agency BNA reported.

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS

“We condemn this terrorist act” and affirmed the Palestinian state’s position “which always rejects violence, terrorism and extremism, whatever its source.”

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR

He expressed relief that Trump was safe after the attack and condemned “all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme.”