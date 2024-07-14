Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 14, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsHawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 29-May 10, 2024

Today Last updated 8:54 p.m.

For The Week Of April 29–May 3
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
500 Mananai Pl # 17/D 5/2/24 $685,000
Aina Haina
5276 Oio Dr 5/3/24 $2,528,500
Airport/Mapunapuna
2118 Maha Pl 5/1/24 $587,500
984 Ala Lehua St 4/30/24 $1,735,000
5085 Likini St Apt B/305 5/2/24 $495,000
909 Ala Nanala St Apt 1401 5/2/24 $345,000
2954 Ala Punene Pl 4/29/24 $1,505,000
Ala Moana
1650 Kanunu St Apt 608 5/2/24 $240,000
747 Amana St Apt 2009 5/3/24 $260,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2011 5/2/24 $730,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 1348 4/29/24 $173,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 2609 5/2/24 $260,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd # 703 4/30/24 $2,000,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 615 Kuilioloa Pl # W-2 5/3/24 $337,000
91 1849 Luahoana St # 128 5/1/24 $700,000
91 1081 Iwikuamoo St Apt 207 5/3/24 $779,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 3205 5/2/24 $679,505
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9304 5/3/24 $553,425
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9312 4/29/24 $603,450
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9412 5/1/24 $617,370
92 1112 Olani St # 21-1 5/3/24 $1,800,000
92 1530 Aliinui Dr # 1803 5/3/24 $740,300
91 1070 Akolo St 5/3/24 $1,055,000
91 1019 Hiluhilu St 4/29/24 $700,000
91 1023 Hiluhilu St 4/30/24 $600,000
91 1209 Kaneana St # 7/B 5/1/24 $479,999
91 1506 Kaieleele St 5/3/24 $835,000
91 1036 D Hoomaka St # 25 5/1/24 $680,000
91 1026 B Hoomaka St # 35 5/3/24 $688,000
91 1018 Kanio St 5/1/24 $725,000
91 1039 Kaimalie St Apt 2M1 5/1/24 $665,000
91 2118 Kanela St Apt M89 5/2/24 $750,000
91 1052 Kai Kukuma St 5/3/24 $995,000
91 1379 Keoneula Blvd Unit 1301 5/3/24 $795,000
91 1032 Kaiuliuli St 5/3/24 $1,100,000
91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 34 5/2/24 $805,000
91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 416 5/3/24 $878,000
91 1159 Kamakana St 540 5/3/24 $855,000
91 904 Opeapea St 5/3/24 $1,100,000
91-1912 Makahehi Loop 4/30/24 $1,149,919
91-1918 Makahehi Loop 4/30/24 $1,121,546
91-1922 Makahehi Loop 4/30/24 $1,109,179
91-1837 Kohanahana Loop 4/29/24 $938,190
91-1843 Kohanahana Loop 5/2/24 $1,025,385
91-1871 Kohanahana Loop 4/30/24 $1,027,585
91-1946 Hikupau St 4/30/24 $1,324,525
91 1948 Hikupau St 4/30/24 $1,340,670
91 1663 Kapeku Lp 4/30/24 $992,505
91 1891 Kapeku Lp 4/30/24 $1,015,640
91 1843 Kapeku Lp 4/30/24 $912,210
91 1827 Kapeku Lp 5/2/24 $958,035
Hawaii Kai
529 Pepeekeo St 5/1/24 $735,000
730 Ainapo St 5/3/24 $1,500,000
636 Ainapo St 4/30/24 $1,269,450
321 Ainahou St Apt D 4/29/24 $2,425,000
Heeia
46 054 Puulena St Apt 926 4/30/24 $785,000
46 261 Kahuhipa St Apt A/301 4/30/24 $545,000
Kahaluu
47 732 Hui Kelu St # 3/303 4/30/24 $765,000
47 219 Kamakoi Rd 5/3/24 $1,375,000
47 795 Hui Ulili St 5/3/24 $850,000
47 148 Heno Pl 5/1/24 $1,240,000
Kailua
350 Aoloa St Apt B/225 5/1/24 $630,000
322 Aoloa St Ph 2 5/2/24 $1,440,000
355 Aoloa St Apt F/304 4/29/24 $685,000
1130 D Akipohe St # 16D 4/30/24 $885,000
1355 Kina St 5/1/24 $1,390,000
503 Paokano Loop 5/2/24 $2,400,000
118 Onekea Dr 4/30/24 $3,200,000
204 Kaha St 5/3/24 $1,905,000
Kaimuki
912 3rd Ave 4/30/24 $300,000
913 8th Ave 5/1/24 $1,172,800
Kakaako
555 S St 3309 4/29/24 $750,000
555 S South St Apt 3401 5/3/24 $920,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 3405 5/3/24 $660,000
988 Halekauwila St Apt 2008 4/30/24 $630,000
615 Keawe St 203 4/30/24 $557,200
615 Keawe St 205 5/1/24 $557,200
615 Keawe St 302 4/30/24 $315,600
615 Keawe St 304 4/30/24 $330,600
615 Keawe St 405 5/3/24 $563,200
615 Keawe St 407 5/2/24 $429,800
615 Keawe St 502 5/2/24 $321,600
615 Keawe St 503 5/1/24 $579,100
615 Keawe St 507 4/30/24 $437,800
615 Keawe St 708 5/3/24 $327,600
615 Keawe St 801 4/30/24 $330,600
615 Keawe St 802 4/29/24 $330,600
615 Keawe St 808 4/30/24 $330,600
615 Keawe St 902 5/2/24 $303,600
615 Keawe St 904 4/30/24 $333,600
615 Keawe St 908 5/2/24 $333,600
615 Keawe St 1004 5/1/24 $389,000
615 Keawe St 1105 4/29/24 $592,000
615 Keawe St 1107 4/29/24 $610,100
615 Keawe St 1108 5/3/24 $610,100
615 Keawe St 1402 5/1/24 $397,000
615 Keawe St 1406 4/29/24 $624,100
615 Keawe St 1607 5/3/24 $682,000
615 Keawe St 1701 5/3/24 $417,000
615 Keawe St 1902 5/3/24 $417,000
615 Keawe St 2004 5/1/24 $466,900
615 Keawe St 2203 5/3/24 $724,500
615 Keawe St 2204 4/29/24 $473,900
615 Keawe St 2307 5/2/24 $739,000
615 Keawe St 2402 5/3/24 $475,900
615 Keawe St 2404 5/1/24 $475,500
615 Keawe St 2602 4/29/24 $479,900
615 Keawe St 2604 5/2/24 $476,900
615 Keawe St 2906 5/1/24 $790,500
615 Keawe St 3004 4/29/24 $482,700
615 Keawe St 4002 4/29/24 $510,000
615 Keawe St 4101 4/30/24 $531,000
615 Keawe St 4201 5/2/24 $560,800
600 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2305 4/29/24 $1,100,000
610 Ala Moana Blvd # M217 4/30/24 $590,000
1000 Queen St # 500 4/29/24 $1,875,000
1000 Queen St # 1307 5/2/24 $1,320,000
1000 Queen St # 3602 4/29/24 $1,400,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1110 5/3/24 $798,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4207 4/30/24 $1,150,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-3702 5/3/24 $780,000
 

Kaneohe
44 136 6 Hako St # 9/906 5/2/24 $871,000
45 268 Kokokahi Pl 5/3/24 $1,200,000
45 697 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 105 5/1/24 $388,000
45 326 Paewalani Pl 4/30/24 $1,022,000
45 332 Koa Kahiko St 5/3/24 $1,200,000
45 549 Kuu Home Pl 5/2/24 $715,000
Kapahulu
3238 Duval St 4/30/24 $1,150,000
3824 Leahi Ave Apt 116 4/29/24 $600,000
2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 206 5/1/24 $400,000
2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 607 5/2/24 $750,000
2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 701 5/2/24 $2,273,900
2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1508 5/2/24 $1,435,100
Kawela Bay
57 101 W Kuilima Loop # 10/87E 4/30/24 $2,325,000
Laie
55 117 Naupaka St 4/30/24 $2,350,000
Liliha
60 N Beretania St Apt 1403 4/29/24 $480,000
647 Kunawai Ln Apt B/104 4/30/24 $295,200
Lower Kalihi
1336 A Kamehameha Iv Rd 5/3/24 $870,000
1260 Richard Ln Apt B607 5/3/24 $317,500
Lower Manoa
1025 Kalo Pl Apt 705 5/3/24 $280,000
Makaha
84 265 Farrington Hwy Apt 101 5/2/24 $242,500
84 710 Kili Dr Apt E/1917 4/30/24 $200,000
84 718 Ala Mahiku St # 20/89C 4/29/24 $218,000
84 1021 Lahilahi St Apt 604 4/30/24 $210,000
84 814 Farrington Hwy 4/30/24 $436,800
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 534 Uhiuala St 5/3/24 $930,000
92 727 Aoloko Pl 5/3/24 $908,000
92 1145 Panana St Apt 1605 5/3/24 $709,000
92 1005 Nou St # 5/102 5/3/24 $540,000
92 1136 Hame St # 10/204 5/2/24 $465,000
92 1234 Umena St 4/30/24 $742,203
92 1270 Umena St 4/30/24 $508,368
Makiki
620 Mccully St Apt 1106 5/1/24 $332,000
1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1004 4/30/24 $290,000
1450 Young St Apt 307 4/30/24 $540,000
1212 Punahou St Apt 1003 5/1/24 $545,000
1212 Punahou St Apt 3108 5/2/24 $700,000
1024 Spencer St Apt 12 5/2/24 $303,000
1415 Victoria St Apt 204 4/29/24 $305,550
1828 Poki St 4/30/24 $2,155,000
1818 Poki St 5/1/24 $2,100,000
1722 Makiki St Apt 104 5/2/24 $440,000
1710 Makiki St Apt 503 5/1/24 $295,000
1700 Makiki St Apt 123 4/30/24 $251,100
1630 Liholiho St Apt 2310 5/2/24 $160,000
Manoa Valley
3257 Keahi St 4/30/24 $1,400,000
Mccully
2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 909 5/2/24 $475,000
2222 Citron St Apt 1701 5/1/24 $570,000
607 Isenberg St Apt 7 5/1/24 $250,000
2724 Kahoaloha Ln Apt 1401 5/2/24 $600,000
736 Mahiai St 4/30/24 $1,175,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 510 Wikao St Apt C/303 4/30/24 $475,000
95 2052 Waikalani Pl Apt B407 5/2/24 $429,000
95 1051 Koolani Dr Apt 26 4/30/24 $590,000
95 1141 Koolani Dr Apt 117 5/3/24 $565,000
Mokuleia
68 151 Au St Ph 7 5/1/24 $888,900
Nanakuli, Maili
87 131 Helelua St Apt J/205 5/1/24 $190,000
87 2143 Pakeke St 4/30/24 $627,000
87 212 Mikana St 5/1/24 $378,000
87 180 Maaloa St 5/2/24 $600,000
87 102 K Kulaaupuni St 5/3/24 $458,000
Niu Valley
202 Hawaii Loa St 4/30/24 $1,815,000
121 Maono Pl 4/29/24 $3,125,000
Nuuanu
66 Queen St Apt 2702 5/1/24 $870,000
814 Kinau St Apt 403 5/1/24 $290,000
775 Kinalau Pl Apt 202 5/1/24 $250,000
512 Iolani Ave Apt 505 5/2/24 $620,000
1002 Prospect St Apt 1 5/1/24 $260,000
1840 A Lusitana St 4/30/24 $1,259,739
2101 Nuuanu Ave Apt I/403 5/1/24 $510,000
21 Craigside Pl Apt Iii/7C 5/3/24 $350,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
2523 Lai Rd 5/1/24 $1,800,000
2618 Peter St 4/29/24 $1,150,000
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 1202B 5/3/24 $320,000
1453 Kalauipo St 4/30/24 $960,000
2510 Aapi Way 4/29/24 $825,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 501 Koauka Loop Apt A/1601 4/29/24 $390,000
98 500 Koauka Loop Apt 23P 5/3/24 $485,000
98 660 Papalealii St 4/29/24 $1,950,000
98 664 Puailima St 5/3/24 $1,200,000
Punaluu
53 216 Kamehameha Hwy Unit L 5/1/24 $850,000
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Dr Apt C/611 4/29/24 $195,000
1830 Wilikina Dr Apt 1001 5/3/24 $385,000
1790 Nakula St 4/29/24 $718,000
2069 California Ave
Apt 6A, 10D, 18H 4/29/24 $136,850
77 Karsten Dr Apt 26E, 26G 4/29/24 $142,100
Waialae, Kahala
1268 Laukahi St 4/30/24 $1,800,000
5210 Kilauea Ave 4/29/24 $1,550,000
Waialua
67 345 Kaiea Pl # A 4/30/24 $1,630,000
Waiawa
96 212 Waiawa Rd Apt 99 5/2/24 $405,000
Waikiki
255 Beach Walk # 75 5/1/24 $620,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 1016 4/29/24 $400,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 1107 5/2/24 $630,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 1222 5/3/24 $930,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 1320 5/2/24 $375,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 1810 4/29/24 $450,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 420 5/3/24 $408,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 928 5/3/24 $750,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1204 5/1/24 $813,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2139 4/29/24 $920,000
1684 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 751 5/3/24 $215,117
425 Ena Rd # B/PH 4/30/24 $138,000
1860 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1908 4/29/24 $760,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2303 4/29/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2407 4/30/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3209 4/29/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3707 4/30/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4009 5/3/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2119 5/3/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2316 5/3/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2711 4/29/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3114 4/30/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3819 5/3/24 $143,640
411 Hobron Ln Apt 608 4/29/24 $467,500
469 Ena Rd Apt 303 4/30/24 $755,000
400 Hobron Ln Apt 1410 5/1/24 $380,000
1645 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1005 5/3/24 $660,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave Apt 809 5/1/24 $948,000
444 Niu St Apt 2513 5/2/24 $315,000
444 Niu St Apt 1311 5/3/24 $330,000
421 Olohana St # 1104 4/30/24 $750,000
383 Kalaimoku St Apt 1509 5/3/24 $638,000
383 Kalaimoku St 2003 5/2/24 $612,000
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2410 4/29/24 $182,500
431 Nahua St Apt 1505 4/30/24 $495,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 3502 5/1/24 $480,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2003 4/30/24 $2,200,000
2450 Prince Edward St Apt 709A 4/30/24 $120,000
2415 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1004 5/3/24 $490,000
2533 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 701 5/3/24 $580,000
2611 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1805 5/2/24 $390,000
2600 Pualani Way Apt 702 4/29/24 $770,000
Waipahu
94 946 Meheula Pkwy Apt 459 4/30/24 $385,000
Waioha Ii At Koa Ridge – Phase I #22 4/29/24 $983,445
94 720 Lumiauau St Apt J/3 5/1/24 $720,000
94 529 Lumiaina St Apt D/203 4/29/24 $430,656
94 225 Waikele Rd # D121 4/30/24 $281,190
94 128 Pahu St 4/29/24 $555,000
94 245 Leowahine St # 140 4/30/24 $190,000
94 1361 Hiapo St 4/29/24 $1,120,000
94 222 Noholoa Ct Apt 15 5/1/24 $720,000
94 140 Kupuohi Pl 5/3/24 $725,400
94 256 Kikalake Pl 4/29/24 $830,000
94 1127 Nawele St 5/1/24 $1,220,000
 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ala Moana
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #Comm1 5/1/24 $5,709,325
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #Comm3 5/1/24 $1,240,380
Kaneohe
45 461 Pua Inia St 5/1/24 $426,300
Makiki
1750 Kalakaua Ave Apt 705 4/30/24 $119,500
Waipahu
94 867 Farrington Hwy 4/30/24 $1,000,000
 

For The Week Of May 6-10
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
4333 Olaloa St 5/9/24 $910,000
99 389 Paihi St 5/6/24 $1,180,800
500 Mananai Pl # 17/R 5/9/24 $495,000
Airport/Mapunapuna
1355 Maalahi Pl 5/8/24 $990,000
1336 Ala Hoku Pl 5/8/24 $853,240
1005 Ala Lilikoi St Apt W/207 5/9/24 $289,000
5070 Likini St Apt West/811 5/10/24 $585,500
975 Ala Lilikoi St Apt 904 5/10/24 $450,000
3215 Ala Ilima St Apt A/404 5/10/24 $435,000
3009 Ala Makahala Pl Apt 1602 5/10/24 $609,000
1070 Ala Napunani St Apt 110 5/7/24 $765,000
3054 Ala Poha Pl Apt 1107 5/10/24 $607,000
3054 Ala Poha Pl Apt 1809 5/10/24 $595,000
Ala Moana
1561 Kanunu St Apt 1804 5/9/24 $690,000
1868 Kahakai Dr Apt 214 5/10/24 $320,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 594 Kuilioloa Pl Apt Ff4 5/9/24 $475,000
91 1013 Kaipalaoa St # 5401 5/9/24 $755,000
91 3575 Kauluakoko St 1513 5/6/24 $695,000
91 3525 Kauluakoko St Unit 2102 5/6/24 $699,000
91 3475 Nana Hope St Apt 807 5/6/24 $690,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6203 5/10/24 $526,665
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6207 5/10/24 $526,665
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9404 5/9/24 $567,710
91 3575 Iwikuamoo St 9103 5/8/24 $515,000
91 668 Kilaha St # I/2 5/8/24 $231,141
91 1342 A Karayan St 5/10/24 $780,000
91 920 Laaulu St # 1/B 5/6/24 $620,000
91 945 Laaulu St # 44/D 5/10/24 $675,000
91 999 Laaulu St # 31/C 5/8/24 $665,000
91 1135 Nale St 5/9/24 $336,000
91 204 Hulihana Pl # 5 5/8/24 $742,000
91 1031 Kaimalie St Apt 4B6 5/7/24 $660,000
91 1339 Kuanoo St 5/7/24 $1,600,000
91 1135 Kai Kukuma St 5/6/24 $983,000
91 1164 Waiemi St 5/8/24 $1,035,000
91 1042 Kaiamalo St 5/7/24 $1,050,000
91 5408 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 35 5/10/24 $1,489,000
91 1909 Makahehi Lp 5/9/24 $1,133,176
91 1947 Hikupau St 5/10/24 $1,528,735
Hauula
54 286 Hauula Homestead Rd 5/10/24 $663,506
Hawaii Kai
1 Keahole Pl Apt 3508 5/8/24 $900,000
580 Lunalilo Home Rd 5/10/24 $1,053,000
37 Nawiliwili St 5/6/24 $3,150,000
531 Hahaione St # 2/20A 5/10/24 $757,500
Heeia
46 078 Emepela Pl Apt A/106 5/9/24 $810,000
Kahaluu
47 209 C Hui Akikiki Pl # 63/3 5/8/24 $890,000
47 717 Mapele Rd 5/8/24 $380,450
Kailua
1208 A Kamahele St # 2604 5/9/24 $1,500,000
1449 Ulupuni St 5/10/24 $1,288,000
558 Papalani St 5/7/24 $2,285,000
607 A Kuaaina Way 5/7/24 $1,360,000
Kakaako
803 Waimanu St 512 5/8/24 $480,000
615 Keawe St 202 5/10/24 $312,600
615 Keawe St 208 5/10/24 $312,600
615 Keawe St 306 5/10/24 $560,200
615 Keawe St 308 5/10/24 $315,600
615 Keawe St 506 5/10/24 $578,100
615 Keawe St 508 5/10/24 $321,600
615 Keawe St 603 5/10/24 $583,100
615 Keawe St 607 5/6/24 $445,800
615 Keawe St 608 5/10/24 $324,600
615 Keawe St 703 5/10/24 $587,100
615 Keawe St 705 5/10/24 $580,100
615 Keawe St 706 5/10/24 $586,100
615 Keawe St 803 5/10/24 $591,100
615 Keawe St 807 5/10/24 $461,800
615 Keawe St 903 5/10/24 $595,100
615 Keawe St 907 5/10/24 $439,300
615 Keawe St 1002 5/10/24 $381,000
615 Keawe St 1003 5/10/24 $599,100
615 Keawe St 1005 5/10/24 $589,000
615 Keawe St 1008 5/10/24 $333,600
615 Keawe St 1101 5/10/24 $393,000
615 Keawe St 1104 5/10/24 $393,000
615 Keawe St 1106 5/6/24 $602,100
615 Keawe St 1202 5/10/24 $389,000
615 Keawe St 1205 5/10/24 $595,000
615 Keawe St 1304 5/10/24 $401,000
615 Keawe St 1401 5/10/24 $405,000
615 Keawe St 1404 5/10/24 $405,000
615 Keawe St 1407 5/10/24 $637,100
615 Keawe St 1408 5/10/24 $637,100
615 Keawe St 1501 5/6/24 $409,000
615 Keawe St 1502 5/10/24 $401,000
615 Keawe St 1504 5/10/24 $409,000
615 Keawe St 1601 5/6/24 $413,000
615 Keawe St 1603 5/6/24 $657,100
615 Keawe St 1702 5/10/24 $409,000
615 Keawe St 1707 5/6/24 $697,000
615 Keawe St 1708 5/10/24 $687,000
615 Keawe St 1803 5/6/24 $743,000
615 Keawe St 1804 5/10/24 $459,400
615 Keawe St 1805 5/10/24 $676,500
615 Keawe St 1808 5/10/24 $720,000
615 Keawe St 2003 5/9/24 $614,500
615 Keawe St 2006 5/10/24 $692,000
615 Keawe St 2007 5/10/24 $717,000
615 Keawe St 2102 5/10/24 $464,900
615 Keawe St 2103 5/10/24 $719,500
615 Keawe St 2104 5/10/24 $470,400
615 Keawe St 2108 5/10/24 $668,000
615 Keawe St 2202 5/10/24 $470,400
615 Keawe St 2205 5/6/24 $691,000
615 Keawe St 2207 5/10/24 $733,000
615 Keawe St 2303 5/9/24 $629,500
615 Keawe St 2304 5/10/24 $474,500
615 Keawe St 2407 5/9/24 $676,000
615 Keawe St 2508 5/9/24 $691,000
615 Keawe St 2601 5/10/24 $484,900
615 Keawe St 2603 5/10/24 $774,500
615 Keawe St 2605 5/10/24 $762,500
615 Keawe St 2702 5/10/24 $481,400
615 Keawe St 2703 5/10/24 $781,500
615 Keawe St 2708 5/10/24 $804,000
615 Keawe St 2802 5/10/24 $483,900
615 Keawe St 2804 5/10/24 $479,900
615 Keawe St 2805 5/10/24 $771,500
615 Keawe St 2901 5/10/24 $490,200
615 Keawe St 2904 5/10/24 $481,400
615 Keawe St 2905 5/10/24 $777,500
615 Keawe St 2907 5/9/24 $715,000
615 Keawe St 3001 5/10/24 $491,400
615 Keawe St 3002 5/10/24 $486,000
615 Keawe St 3104 5/10/24 $485,400
615 Keawe St 3106 5/10/24 $805,500
615 Keawe St 3108 5/10/24 $832,000
615 Keawe St 3202 5/10/24 $488,200
615 Keawe St 3203 5/10/24 $801,000
615 Keawe St # 3208 5/9/24 $739,000
615 Keawe St 3301 5/10/24 $494,900
615 Keawe St 3608 5/9/24 $767,000
615 Keawe St 3703 5/9/24 $746,000
615 Keawe St 3705 5/9/24 $800,000
615 Keawe St 4006 5/9/24 $769,500
987 Queen St Apt 2003 5/6/24 $700,000
1133 Waimanu St Apt 2403 5/7/24 $519,000
1108 Auahi St Apt 3202 5/6/24 $2,775,000
88 Piikoi St Apt 2803 5/10/24 $1,100,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-2805 5/6/24 $920,000
 

Kaneohe
45 115 Mauli Pl 5/9/24 $1,050,000
45 221 William Henry Rd # B 5/6/24 $1,350,000
45 663 Pua Alowalo St 5/10/24 $435,572
45 204 C Lilipuna Rd 5/7/24 $1,052,000
45 550 Apapane St 5/10/24 $1,450,000
45 407 Mokulele Dr # 59 5/10/24 $855,000
Kapalama
2010 Hillcrest St 5/8/24 $1,010,000
Kawela Bay
57 101 W Kuilima Loop Apt 44 5/8/24 $1,860,000
Liliha
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 902 5/8/24 $635,000
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 1603 5/7/24 $600,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 301 5/6/24 $455,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 1406 5/8/24 $420,000
1120 Pua Ln 5/9/24 $650,000
Lower Kalihi
2327 Keha Pl 5/10/24 $1,200,000
1461 A Kamehameha IV Rd # 1461 5/9/24 $805,000
2011 Kalihi St 5/7/24 $875,000
Lower Manoa
1505 Alexander St Apt 505 5/10/24 $450,000
2023 Mckinley St 5/10/24 $1,850,000
Makaha
84 757 Kiana Pl # 4/11B 5/8/24 $250,000
84 091 Makau St 5/6/24 $1,700,000
84 485 Nukea St 5/9/24 $283,000
84 548 Kepue St 5/9/24 $383,500
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 886 Wainohia St 5/8/24 $879,000
92 7049 Elele St Apt 51 5/7/24 $899,000
92 1021 Nou St # 7/105 5/9/24 $495,000
92 1145 Makakilo Dr 5/9/24 $935,000
92 110 Kohea Pl 5/10/24 $1,012,500
Makiki
1450 Young St Apt 2807 5/10/24 $585,000
1304 and 1304A Kinau St 5/10/24 $1,320,000
1415 Victoria St Apt 501 5/6/24 $387,500
1535 Pensacola St Apt 400 5/9/24 $315,000
1441 Piikoi St Apt 208 5/10/24 $335,000
1700 Makiki St Apt 217 5/6/24 $107,952
1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 2704 5/9/24 $455,000
1684 Mott-Smith Dr 5/10/24 $1,711,000
1233 Luna Pl 5/10/24 $1,242,000
Manoa Valley
2959 Manoa Rd 5/10/24 $1,680,000
Mccully
555 University Ave Apt 3405 5/7/24 $423,000
2916 Date St 5/6/24 $485,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 024 Waihau St Apt 11A 5/9/24 $385,000
95 061 Waikalani Dr Apt D902 5/7/24 $380,000
95 060 Waikalani Dr Apt B202 5/10/24 $610,000
95 2031 Waikalani Pl Apt D/506 5/6/24 $400,000
95 457 Kaelo Pl 5/10/24 $550,000
95 457 Kakae Pl 5/10/24 $207,343
95 642 Hanile St Apt F104 5/9/24 $375,000
95 1054 Halekia St 5/9/24 $1,200,000
95 1162 Anuanu St 5/10/24 $1,300,000
95 937 Ukuwai St Apt 806 5/8/24 $760,000
Mokuleia
68 615 Farrington Hwy Apt 17A 5/10/24 $745,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 160 Manuliilii Pl 5/10/24 $506,000
Niu Valley
119 Niuiki Cir 5/10/24 $2,900,000
311 Puamamane St 5/10/24 $1,998,000
336 Anonia St 5/10/24 $1,423,000
846 Moaniala St 5/7/24 $3,950,000
Nuuanu
2568 Watson Pl 5/10/24 $1,200,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
3838 Claudine St 5/10/24 $1,850,000
1537 Saint Louis Dr 5/8/24 $1,010,000
2075 Palolo Ave 5/10/24 $1,597,500
Pearl City
1464 Kaleilani St 5/7/24 $650,000
1694 Kuahaka St 5/9/24 $825,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 804 G Iho Pl # 206 5/8/24 $674,000
98 719 Iho Pl # 5/1101 5/9/24 $310,000
98 450 Koauka Loop Apt 1110 5/6/24 $325,000
98 487 Koauka Lp B/1705 5/10/24 $590,000
98 500 Koauka Loop Apt 9P 5/9/24 $488,000
98 380 Koauka Loop Apt 326 5/7/24 $515,000
98 282 Kaonohi St Apt 204 5/10/24 $495,000
98 636 Kuini St 5/7/24 $2,400,000
Punaluu
53 549 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 512 5/10/24 $145,000
Wahiawa
2127 D California Ave 5/6/24 $750,000
2692 Puninoni Pl 5/7/24 $1,085,000
Waialae, Kahala
4156 Keanu St Apt 2 5/10/24 $675,000
4890 Kilauea Ave Apt 4 5/9/24 $635,000
1555 Kalaniiki St # 16 5/10/24 $1,313,000
1564 Halekoa Dr 5/9/24 $1,435,000
Waianae
85 042 Kaupuni St 5/8/24 $390,000
Waihee
58 144 Maika Way 5/10/24 $1,695,000
58 111 Mamao St 5/10/24 $1,550,000
Waikiki
223 Saratoga Rd # 1610 5/6/24 $450,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2202 5/8/24 $540,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2203 5/10/24 $610,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2431 5/6/24 $800,000
1551 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1404 5/6/24 $1,160,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/508 5/8/24 $132,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1101 5/10/24 $135,000
425 Ena Rd Apt B/1203 5/7/24 $145,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1608 5/9/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1704 5/8/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2003 5/9/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2808 5/9/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1620 5/9/24 $178,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2013 5/9/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2512 5/6/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2612 5/7/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3218 5/10/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3219 5/10/24 $143,640
411 Hobron Ln Apt 2508 5/8/24 $485,000
425 Ena Rd Ste A/1208 5/10/24 $100,000
469 Ena Rd Apt 3508 5/10/24 $905,000
1909 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1507 5/8/24 $330,000
430 Keoniana St Apt 1001 5/9/24 $410,000
2092 Kuhio Ave Apt 2005 5/10/24 $395,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2602 5/9/24 $555,000
411 Kaiolu St Apt 703 5/6/24 $124,000
441 Lewers St Apt 602 5/8/24 $105,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 3111 5/6/24 $395,000
2421 Tusitala St Apt 602 5/7/24 $370,000
2572 Lemon Rd Apt 510 5/10/24 $390,000
2609 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 805 5/7/24 $355,000
2600 Pualani Way Apt 1504 5/8/24 $590,000
Waipahu
94 100 Anania Dr Apt 227 5/7/24 $610,000
94 1436 Lanikuhana Ave Apt 469 5/9/24 $585,000
94 1504 Lanikuhana Ave Apt 583 5/10/24 $515,000
94 347 Hokuahiahi St Apt 317 5/10/24 $430,000
94-1133 Halekukui St #26 5/10/24 $1,131,607
94-1133 Halekukui St #43 5/10/24 $1,123,400
94 302 Paiwa St Apt 1113 5/10/24 $361,000
94 441 Holaniku St 5/10/24 $999,000
94 1008 Lelepua Pl 5/9/24 $1,130,000
94 830 Nolupe St 5/10/24 $920,000
94 761 Meheula Pkwy Apt 22/A 5/10/24 $505,000
94 1035 Kapehu St 5/10/24 $1,270,000
94 1006 Kuhao St 5/10/24 $980,000
94 062 Pumaia Way 5/10/24 $1,100,000
94 1018 Kaiamu St 5/9/24 $1,012,000
Whitmore Village
1133 Ihiihi Ave 5/8/24 $600,000
 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kaimuki
3615 Harding Ave Ste 206 5/9/24 $385,000
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide