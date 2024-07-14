Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 29-May 10, 2024
|For The Week Of April 29–May 3
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|500 Mananai Pl # 17/D
|5/2/24
|$685,000
|Aina Haina
|5276 Oio Dr
|5/3/24
|$2,528,500
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2118 Maha Pl
|5/1/24
|$587,500
|984 Ala Lehua St
|4/30/24
|$1,735,000
|5085 Likini St Apt B/305
|5/2/24
|$495,000
|909 Ala Nanala St Apt 1401
|5/2/24
|$345,000
|2954 Ala Punene Pl
|4/29/24
|$1,505,000
|Ala Moana
|1650 Kanunu St Apt 608
|5/2/24
|$240,000
|747 Amana St Apt 2009
|5/3/24
|$260,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2011
|5/2/24
|$730,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 1348
|4/29/24
|$173,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 2609
|5/2/24
|$260,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd # 703
|4/30/24
|$2,000,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 615 Kuilioloa Pl # W-2
|5/3/24
|$337,000
|91 1849 Luahoana St # 128
|5/1/24
|$700,000
|91 1081 Iwikuamoo St Apt 207
|5/3/24
|$779,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 3205
|5/2/24
|$679,505
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9304
|5/3/24
|$553,425
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9312
|4/29/24
|$603,450
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9412
|5/1/24
|$617,370
|92 1112 Olani St # 21-1
|5/3/24
|$1,800,000
|92 1530 Aliinui Dr # 1803
|5/3/24
|$740,300
|91 1070 Akolo St
|5/3/24
|$1,055,000
|91 1019 Hiluhilu St
|4/29/24
|$700,000
|91 1023 Hiluhilu St
|4/30/24
|$600,000
|91 1209 Kaneana St # 7/B
|5/1/24
|$479,999
|91 1506 Kaieleele St
|5/3/24
|$835,000
|91 1036 D Hoomaka St # 25
|5/1/24
|$680,000
|91 1026 B Hoomaka St # 35
|5/3/24
|$688,000
|91 1018 Kanio St
|5/1/24
|$725,000
|91 1039 Kaimalie St Apt 2M1
|5/1/24
|$665,000
|91 2118 Kanela St Apt M89
|5/2/24
|$750,000
|91 1052 Kai Kukuma St
|5/3/24
|$995,000
|91 1379 Keoneula Blvd Unit 1301
|5/3/24
|$795,000
|91 1032 Kaiuliuli St
|5/3/24
|$1,100,000
|91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 34
|5/2/24
|$805,000
|91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 416
|5/3/24
|$878,000
|91 1159 Kamakana St 540
|5/3/24
|$855,000
|91 904 Opeapea St
|5/3/24
|$1,100,000
|91-1912 Makahehi Loop
|4/30/24
|$1,149,919
|91-1918 Makahehi Loop
|4/30/24
|$1,121,546
|91-1922 Makahehi Loop
|4/30/24
|$1,109,179
|91-1837 Kohanahana Loop
|4/29/24
|$938,190
|91-1843 Kohanahana Loop
|5/2/24
|$1,025,385
|91-1871 Kohanahana Loop
|4/30/24
|$1,027,585
|91-1946 Hikupau St
|4/30/24
|$1,324,525
|91 1948 Hikupau St
|4/30/24
|$1,340,670
|91 1663 Kapeku Lp
|4/30/24
|$992,505
|91 1891 Kapeku Lp
|4/30/24
|$1,015,640
|91 1843 Kapeku Lp
|4/30/24
|$912,210
|91 1827 Kapeku Lp
|5/2/24
|$958,035
|Hawaii Kai
|529 Pepeekeo St
|5/1/24
|$735,000
|730 Ainapo St
|5/3/24
|$1,500,000
|636 Ainapo St
|4/30/24
|$1,269,450
|321 Ainahou St Apt D
|4/29/24
|$2,425,000
|Heeia
|46 054 Puulena St Apt 926
|4/30/24
|$785,000
|46 261 Kahuhipa St Apt A/301
|4/30/24
|$545,000
|Kahaluu
|47 732 Hui Kelu St # 3/303
|4/30/24
|$765,000
|47 219 Kamakoi Rd
|5/3/24
|$1,375,000
|47 795 Hui Ulili St
|5/3/24
|$850,000
|47 148 Heno Pl
|5/1/24
|$1,240,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St Apt B/225
|5/1/24
|$630,000
|322 Aoloa St Ph 2
|5/2/24
|$1,440,000
|355 Aoloa St Apt F/304
|4/29/24
|$685,000
|1130 D Akipohe St # 16D
|4/30/24
|$885,000
|1355 Kina St
|5/1/24
|$1,390,000
|503 Paokano Loop
|5/2/24
|$2,400,000
|118 Onekea Dr
|4/30/24
|$3,200,000
|204 Kaha St
|5/3/24
|$1,905,000
|Kaimuki
|912 3rd Ave
|4/30/24
|$300,000
|913 8th Ave
|5/1/24
|$1,172,800
|Kakaako
|555 S St 3309
|4/29/24
|$750,000
|555 S South St Apt 3401
|5/3/24
|$920,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 3405
|5/3/24
|$660,000
|988 Halekauwila St Apt 2008
|4/30/24
|$630,000
|615 Keawe St 203
|4/30/24
|$557,200
|615 Keawe St 205
|5/1/24
|$557,200
|615 Keawe St 302
|4/30/24
|$315,600
|615 Keawe St 304
|4/30/24
|$330,600
|615 Keawe St 405
|5/3/24
|$563,200
|615 Keawe St 407
|5/2/24
|$429,800
|615 Keawe St 502
|5/2/24
|$321,600
|615 Keawe St 503
|5/1/24
|$579,100
|615 Keawe St 507
|4/30/24
|$437,800
|615 Keawe St 708
|5/3/24
|$327,600
|615 Keawe St 801
|4/30/24
|$330,600
|615 Keawe St 802
|4/29/24
|$330,600
|615 Keawe St 808
|4/30/24
|$330,600
|615 Keawe St 902
|5/2/24
|$303,600
|615 Keawe St 904
|4/30/24
|$333,600
|615 Keawe St 908
|5/2/24
|$333,600
|615 Keawe St 1004
|5/1/24
|$389,000
|615 Keawe St 1105
|4/29/24
|$592,000
|615 Keawe St 1107
|4/29/24
|$610,100
|615 Keawe St 1108
|5/3/24
|$610,100
|615 Keawe St 1402
|5/1/24
|$397,000
|615 Keawe St 1406
|4/29/24
|$624,100
|615 Keawe St 1607
|5/3/24
|$682,000
|615 Keawe St 1701
|5/3/24
|$417,000
|615 Keawe St 1902
|5/3/24
|$417,000
|615 Keawe St 2004
|5/1/24
|$466,900
|615 Keawe St 2203
|5/3/24
|$724,500
|615 Keawe St 2204
|4/29/24
|$473,900
|615 Keawe St 2307
|5/2/24
|$739,000
|615 Keawe St 2402
|5/3/24
|$475,900
|615 Keawe St 2404
|5/1/24
|$475,500
|615 Keawe St 2602
|4/29/24
|$479,900
|615 Keawe St 2604
|5/2/24
|$476,900
|615 Keawe St 2906
|5/1/24
|$790,500
|615 Keawe St 3004
|4/29/24
|$482,700
|615 Keawe St 4002
|4/29/24
|$510,000
|615 Keawe St 4101
|4/30/24
|$531,000
|615 Keawe St 4201
|5/2/24
|$560,800
|600 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2305
|4/29/24
|$1,100,000
|610 Ala Moana Blvd # M217
|4/30/24
|$590,000
|1000 Queen St # 500
|4/29/24
|$1,875,000
|1000 Queen St # 1307
|5/2/24
|$1,320,000
|1000 Queen St # 3602
|4/29/24
|$1,400,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1110
|5/3/24
|$798,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4207
|4/30/24
|$1,150,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-3702
|5/3/24
|$780,000
|
Kaneohe
|44 136 6 Hako St # 9/906
|5/2/24
|$871,000
|45 268 Kokokahi Pl
|5/3/24
|$1,200,000
|45 697 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 105
|5/1/24
|$388,000
|45 326 Paewalani Pl
|4/30/24
|$1,022,000
|45 332 Koa Kahiko St
|5/3/24
|$1,200,000
|45 549 Kuu Home Pl
|5/2/24
|$715,000
|Kapahulu
|3238 Duval St
|4/30/24
|$1,150,000
|3824 Leahi Ave Apt 116
|4/29/24
|$600,000
|2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 206
|5/1/24
|$400,000
|2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 607
|5/2/24
|$750,000
|2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 701
|5/2/24
|$2,273,900
|2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1508
|5/2/24
|$1,435,100
|Kawela Bay
|57 101 W Kuilima Loop # 10/87E
|4/30/24
|$2,325,000
|Laie
|55 117 Naupaka St
|4/30/24
|$2,350,000
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St Apt 1403
|4/29/24
|$480,000
|647 Kunawai Ln Apt B/104
|4/30/24
|$295,200
|Lower Kalihi
|1336 A Kamehameha Iv Rd
|5/3/24
|$870,000
|1260 Richard Ln Apt B607
|5/3/24
|$317,500
|Lower Manoa
|1025 Kalo Pl Apt 705
|5/3/24
|$280,000
|Makaha
|84 265 Farrington Hwy Apt 101
|5/2/24
|$242,500
|84 710 Kili Dr Apt E/1917
|4/30/24
|$200,000
|84 718 Ala Mahiku St # 20/89C
|4/29/24
|$218,000
|84 1021 Lahilahi St Apt 604
|4/30/24
|$210,000
|84 814 Farrington Hwy
|4/30/24
|$436,800
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 534 Uhiuala St
|5/3/24
|$930,000
|92 727 Aoloko Pl
|5/3/24
|$908,000
|92 1145 Panana St Apt 1605
|5/3/24
|$709,000
|92 1005 Nou St # 5/102
|5/3/24
|$540,000
|92 1136 Hame St # 10/204
|5/2/24
|$465,000
|92 1234 Umena St
|4/30/24
|$742,203
|92 1270 Umena St
|4/30/24
|$508,368
|Makiki
|620 Mccully St Apt 1106
|5/1/24
|$332,000
|1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1004
|4/30/24
|$290,000
|1450 Young St Apt 307
|4/30/24
|$540,000
|1212 Punahou St Apt 1003
|5/1/24
|$545,000
|1212 Punahou St Apt 3108
|5/2/24
|$700,000
|1024 Spencer St Apt 12
|5/2/24
|$303,000
|1415 Victoria St Apt 204
|4/29/24
|$305,550
|1828 Poki St
|4/30/24
|$2,155,000
|1818 Poki St
|5/1/24
|$2,100,000
|1722 Makiki St Apt 104
|5/2/24
|$440,000
|1710 Makiki St Apt 503
|5/1/24
|$295,000
|1700 Makiki St Apt 123
|4/30/24
|$251,100
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 2310
|5/2/24
|$160,000
|Manoa Valley
|3257 Keahi St
|4/30/24
|$1,400,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 909
|5/2/24
|$475,000
|2222 Citron St Apt 1701
|5/1/24
|$570,000
|607 Isenberg St Apt 7
|5/1/24
|$250,000
|2724 Kahoaloha Ln Apt 1401
|5/2/24
|$600,000
|736 Mahiai St
|4/30/24
|$1,175,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 510 Wikao St Apt C/303
|4/30/24
|$475,000
|95 2052 Waikalani Pl Apt B407
|5/2/24
|$429,000
|95 1051 Koolani Dr Apt 26
|4/30/24
|$590,000
|95 1141 Koolani Dr Apt 117
|5/3/24
|$565,000
|Mokuleia
|68 151 Au St Ph 7
|5/1/24
|$888,900
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 131 Helelua St Apt J/205
|5/1/24
|$190,000
|87 2143 Pakeke St
|4/30/24
|$627,000
|87 212 Mikana St
|5/1/24
|$378,000
|87 180 Maaloa St
|5/2/24
|$600,000
|87 102 K Kulaaupuni St
|5/3/24
|$458,000
|Niu Valley
|202 Hawaii Loa St
|4/30/24
|$1,815,000
|121 Maono Pl
|4/29/24
|$3,125,000
|Nuuanu
|66 Queen St Apt 2702
|5/1/24
|$870,000
|814 Kinau St Apt 403
|5/1/24
|$290,000
|775 Kinalau Pl Apt 202
|5/1/24
|$250,000
|512 Iolani Ave Apt 505
|5/2/24
|$620,000
|1002 Prospect St Apt 1
|5/1/24
|$260,000
|1840 A Lusitana St
|4/30/24
|$1,259,739
|2101 Nuuanu Ave Apt I/403
|5/1/24
|$510,000
|21 Craigside Pl Apt Iii/7C
|5/3/24
|$350,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|2523 Lai Rd
|5/1/24
|$1,800,000
|2618 Peter St
|4/29/24
|$1,150,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 1202B
|5/3/24
|$320,000
|1453 Kalauipo St
|4/30/24
|$960,000
|2510 Aapi Way
|4/29/24
|$825,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 501 Koauka Loop Apt A/1601
|4/29/24
|$390,000
|98 500 Koauka Loop Apt 23P
|5/3/24
|$485,000
|98 660 Papalealii St
|4/29/24
|$1,950,000
|98 664 Puailima St
|5/3/24
|$1,200,000
|Punaluu
|53 216 Kamehameha Hwy Unit L
|5/1/24
|$850,000
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr Apt C/611
|4/29/24
|$195,000
|1830 Wilikina Dr Apt 1001
|5/3/24
|$385,000
|1790 Nakula St
|4/29/24
|$718,000
|2069 California Ave
|Apt 6A, 10D, 18H
|4/29/24
|$136,850
|77 Karsten Dr Apt 26E, 26G
|4/29/24
|$142,100
|Waialae, Kahala
|1268 Laukahi St
|4/30/24
|$1,800,000
|5210 Kilauea Ave
|4/29/24
|$1,550,000
|Waialua
|67 345 Kaiea Pl # A
|4/30/24
|$1,630,000
|Waiawa
|96 212 Waiawa Rd Apt 99
|5/2/24
|$405,000
|Waikiki
|255 Beach Walk # 75
|5/1/24
|$620,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1016
|4/29/24
|$400,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1107
|5/2/24
|$630,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1222
|5/3/24
|$930,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1320
|5/2/24
|$375,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1810
|4/29/24
|$450,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 420
|5/3/24
|$408,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 928
|5/3/24
|$750,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1204
|5/1/24
|$813,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2139
|4/29/24
|$920,000
|1684 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 751
|5/3/24
|$215,117
|425 Ena Rd # B/PH
|4/30/24
|$138,000
|1860 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1908
|4/29/24
|$760,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2303
|4/29/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2407
|4/30/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3209
|4/29/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3707
|4/30/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4009
|5/3/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2119
|5/3/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2316
|5/3/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2711
|4/29/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3114
|4/30/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3819
|5/3/24
|$143,640
|411 Hobron Ln Apt 608
|4/29/24
|$467,500
|469 Ena Rd Apt 303
|4/30/24
|$755,000
|400 Hobron Ln Apt 1410
|5/1/24
|$380,000
|1645 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1005
|5/3/24
|$660,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave Apt 809
|5/1/24
|$948,000
|444 Niu St Apt 2513
|5/2/24
|$315,000
|444 Niu St Apt 1311
|5/3/24
|$330,000
|421 Olohana St # 1104
|4/30/24
|$750,000
|383 Kalaimoku St Apt 1509
|5/3/24
|$638,000
|383 Kalaimoku St 2003
|5/2/24
|$612,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2410
|4/29/24
|$182,500
|431 Nahua St Apt 1505
|4/30/24
|$495,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 3502
|5/1/24
|$480,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2003
|4/30/24
|$2,200,000
|2450 Prince Edward St Apt 709A
|4/30/24
|$120,000
|2415 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1004
|5/3/24
|$490,000
|2533 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 701
|5/3/24
|$580,000
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1805
|5/2/24
|$390,000
|2600 Pualani Way Apt 702
|4/29/24
|$770,000
|Waipahu
|94 946 Meheula Pkwy Apt 459
|4/30/24
|$385,000
|Waioha Ii At Koa Ridge – Phase I #22
|4/29/24
|$983,445
|94 720 Lumiauau St Apt J/3
|5/1/24
|$720,000
|94 529 Lumiaina St Apt D/203
|4/29/24
|$430,656
|94 225 Waikele Rd # D121
|4/30/24
|$281,190
|94 128 Pahu St
|4/29/24
|$555,000
|94 245 Leowahine St # 140
|4/30/24
|$190,000
|94 1361 Hiapo St
|4/29/24
|$1,120,000
|94 222 Noholoa Ct Apt 15
|5/1/24
|$720,000
|94 140 Kupuohi Pl
|5/3/24
|$725,400
|94 256 Kikalake Pl
|4/29/24
|$830,000
|94 1127 Nawele St
|5/1/24
|$1,220,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ala Moana
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #Comm1
|5/1/24
|$5,709,325
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #Comm3
|5/1/24
|$1,240,380
|Kaneohe
|45 461 Pua Inia St
|5/1/24
|$426,300
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave Apt 705
|4/30/24
|$119,500
|Waipahu
|94 867 Farrington Hwy
|4/30/24
|$1,000,000
|
For The Week Of May 6-10
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4333 Olaloa St
|5/9/24
|$910,000
|99 389 Paihi St
|5/6/24
|$1,180,800
|500 Mananai Pl # 17/R
|5/9/24
|$495,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1355 Maalahi Pl
|5/8/24
|$990,000
|1336 Ala Hoku Pl
|5/8/24
|$853,240
|1005 Ala Lilikoi St Apt W/207
|5/9/24
|$289,000
|5070 Likini St Apt West/811
|5/10/24
|$585,500
|975 Ala Lilikoi St Apt 904
|5/10/24
|$450,000
|3215 Ala Ilima St Apt A/404
|5/10/24
|$435,000
|3009 Ala Makahala Pl Apt 1602
|5/10/24
|$609,000
|1070 Ala Napunani St Apt 110
|5/7/24
|$765,000
|3054 Ala Poha Pl Apt 1107
|5/10/24
|$607,000
|3054 Ala Poha Pl Apt 1809
|5/10/24
|$595,000
|Ala Moana
|1561 Kanunu St Apt 1804
|5/9/24
|$690,000
|1868 Kahakai Dr Apt 214
|5/10/24
|$320,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 594 Kuilioloa Pl Apt Ff4
|5/9/24
|$475,000
|91 1013 Kaipalaoa St # 5401
|5/9/24
|$755,000
|91 3575 Kauluakoko St 1513
|5/6/24
|$695,000
|91 3525 Kauluakoko St Unit 2102
|5/6/24
|$699,000
|91 3475 Nana Hope St Apt 807
|5/6/24
|$690,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6203
|5/10/24
|$526,665
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6207
|5/10/24
|$526,665
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9404
|5/9/24
|$567,710
|91 3575 Iwikuamoo St 9103
|5/8/24
|$515,000
|91 668 Kilaha St # I/2
|5/8/24
|$231,141
|91 1342 A Karayan St
|5/10/24
|$780,000
|91 920 Laaulu St # 1/B
|5/6/24
|$620,000
|91 945 Laaulu St # 44/D
|5/10/24
|$675,000
|91 999 Laaulu St # 31/C
|5/8/24
|$665,000
|91 1135 Nale St
|5/9/24
|$336,000
|91 204 Hulihana Pl # 5
|5/8/24
|$742,000
|91 1031 Kaimalie St Apt 4B6
|5/7/24
|$660,000
|91 1339 Kuanoo St
|5/7/24
|$1,600,000
|91 1135 Kai Kukuma St
|5/6/24
|$983,000
|91 1164 Waiemi St
|5/8/24
|$1,035,000
|91 1042 Kaiamalo St
|5/7/24
|$1,050,000
|91 5408 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 35
|5/10/24
|$1,489,000
|91 1909 Makahehi Lp
|5/9/24
|$1,133,176
|91 1947 Hikupau St
|5/10/24
|$1,528,735
|Hauula
|54 286 Hauula Homestead Rd
|5/10/24
|$663,506
|Hawaii Kai
|1 Keahole Pl Apt 3508
|5/8/24
|$900,000
|580 Lunalilo Home Rd
|5/10/24
|$1,053,000
|37 Nawiliwili St
|5/6/24
|$3,150,000
|531 Hahaione St # 2/20A
|5/10/24
|$757,500
|Heeia
|46 078 Emepela Pl Apt A/106
|5/9/24
|$810,000
|Kahaluu
|47 209 C Hui Akikiki Pl # 63/3
|5/8/24
|$890,000
|47 717 Mapele Rd
|5/8/24
|$380,450
|Kailua
|1208 A Kamahele St # 2604
|5/9/24
|$1,500,000
|1449 Ulupuni St
|5/10/24
|$1,288,000
|558 Papalani St
|5/7/24
|$2,285,000
|607 A Kuaaina Way
|5/7/24
|$1,360,000
|Kakaako
|803 Waimanu St 512
|5/8/24
|$480,000
|615 Keawe St 202
|5/10/24
|$312,600
|615 Keawe St 208
|5/10/24
|$312,600
|615 Keawe St 306
|5/10/24
|$560,200
|615 Keawe St 308
|5/10/24
|$315,600
|615 Keawe St 506
|5/10/24
|$578,100
|615 Keawe St 508
|5/10/24
|$321,600
|615 Keawe St 603
|5/10/24
|$583,100
|615 Keawe St 607
|5/6/24
|$445,800
|615 Keawe St 608
|5/10/24
|$324,600
|615 Keawe St 703
|5/10/24
|$587,100
|615 Keawe St 705
|5/10/24
|$580,100
|615 Keawe St 706
|5/10/24
|$586,100
|615 Keawe St 803
|5/10/24
|$591,100
|615 Keawe St 807
|5/10/24
|$461,800
|615 Keawe St 903
|5/10/24
|$595,100
|615 Keawe St 907
|5/10/24
|$439,300
|615 Keawe St 1002
|5/10/24
|$381,000
|615 Keawe St 1003
|5/10/24
|$599,100
|615 Keawe St 1005
|5/10/24
|$589,000
|615 Keawe St 1008
|5/10/24
|$333,600
|615 Keawe St 1101
|5/10/24
|$393,000
|615 Keawe St 1104
|5/10/24
|$393,000
|615 Keawe St 1106
|5/6/24
|$602,100
|615 Keawe St 1202
|5/10/24
|$389,000
|615 Keawe St 1205
|5/10/24
|$595,000
|615 Keawe St 1304
|5/10/24
|$401,000
|615 Keawe St 1401
|5/10/24
|$405,000
|615 Keawe St 1404
|5/10/24
|$405,000
|615 Keawe St 1407
|5/10/24
|$637,100
|615 Keawe St 1408
|5/10/24
|$637,100
|615 Keawe St 1501
|5/6/24
|$409,000
|615 Keawe St 1502
|5/10/24
|$401,000
|615 Keawe St 1504
|5/10/24
|$409,000
|615 Keawe St 1601
|5/6/24
|$413,000
|615 Keawe St 1603
|5/6/24
|$657,100
|615 Keawe St 1702
|5/10/24
|$409,000
|615 Keawe St 1707
|5/6/24
|$697,000
|615 Keawe St 1708
|5/10/24
|$687,000
|615 Keawe St 1803
|5/6/24
|$743,000
|615 Keawe St 1804
|5/10/24
|$459,400
|615 Keawe St 1805
|5/10/24
|$676,500
|615 Keawe St 1808
|5/10/24
|$720,000
|615 Keawe St 2003
|5/9/24
|$614,500
|615 Keawe St 2006
|5/10/24
|$692,000
|615 Keawe St 2007
|5/10/24
|$717,000
|615 Keawe St 2102
|5/10/24
|$464,900
|615 Keawe St 2103
|5/10/24
|$719,500
|615 Keawe St 2104
|5/10/24
|$470,400
|615 Keawe St 2108
|5/10/24
|$668,000
|615 Keawe St 2202
|5/10/24
|$470,400
|615 Keawe St 2205
|5/6/24
|$691,000
|615 Keawe St 2207
|5/10/24
|$733,000
|615 Keawe St 2303
|5/9/24
|$629,500
|615 Keawe St 2304
|5/10/24
|$474,500
|615 Keawe St 2407
|5/9/24
|$676,000
|615 Keawe St 2508
|5/9/24
|$691,000
|615 Keawe St 2601
|5/10/24
|$484,900
|615 Keawe St 2603
|5/10/24
|$774,500
|615 Keawe St 2605
|5/10/24
|$762,500
|615 Keawe St 2702
|5/10/24
|$481,400
|615 Keawe St 2703
|5/10/24
|$781,500
|615 Keawe St 2708
|5/10/24
|$804,000
|615 Keawe St 2802
|5/10/24
|$483,900
|615 Keawe St 2804
|5/10/24
|$479,900
|615 Keawe St 2805
|5/10/24
|$771,500
|615 Keawe St 2901
|5/10/24
|$490,200
|615 Keawe St 2904
|5/10/24
|$481,400
|615 Keawe St 2905
|5/10/24
|$777,500
|615 Keawe St 2907
|5/9/24
|$715,000
|615 Keawe St 3001
|5/10/24
|$491,400
|615 Keawe St 3002
|5/10/24
|$486,000
|615 Keawe St 3104
|5/10/24
|$485,400
|615 Keawe St 3106
|5/10/24
|$805,500
|615 Keawe St 3108
|5/10/24
|$832,000
|615 Keawe St 3202
|5/10/24
|$488,200
|615 Keawe St 3203
|5/10/24
|$801,000
|615 Keawe St # 3208
|5/9/24
|$739,000
|615 Keawe St 3301
|5/10/24
|$494,900
|615 Keawe St 3608
|5/9/24
|$767,000
|615 Keawe St 3703
|5/9/24
|$746,000
|615 Keawe St 3705
|5/9/24
|$800,000
|615 Keawe St 4006
|5/9/24
|$769,500
|987 Queen St Apt 2003
|5/6/24
|$700,000
|1133 Waimanu St Apt 2403
|5/7/24
|$519,000
|1108 Auahi St Apt 3202
|5/6/24
|$2,775,000
|88 Piikoi St Apt 2803
|5/10/24
|$1,100,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-2805
|5/6/24
|$920,000
|
Kaneohe
|45 115 Mauli Pl
|5/9/24
|$1,050,000
|45 221 William Henry Rd # B
|5/6/24
|$1,350,000
|45 663 Pua Alowalo St
|5/10/24
|$435,572
|45 204 C Lilipuna Rd
|5/7/24
|$1,052,000
|45 550 Apapane St
|5/10/24
|$1,450,000
|45 407 Mokulele Dr # 59
|5/10/24
|$855,000
|Kapalama
|2010 Hillcrest St
|5/8/24
|$1,010,000
|Kawela Bay
|57 101 W Kuilima Loop Apt 44
|5/8/24
|$1,860,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 902
|5/8/24
|$635,000
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 1603
|5/7/24
|$600,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 301
|5/6/24
|$455,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 1406
|5/8/24
|$420,000
|1120 Pua Ln
|5/9/24
|$650,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2327 Keha Pl
|5/10/24
|$1,200,000
|1461 A Kamehameha IV Rd # 1461
|5/9/24
|$805,000
|2011 Kalihi St
|5/7/24
|$875,000
|Lower Manoa
|1505 Alexander St Apt 505
|5/10/24
|$450,000
|2023 Mckinley St
|5/10/24
|$1,850,000
|Makaha
|84 757 Kiana Pl # 4/11B
|5/8/24
|$250,000
|84 091 Makau St
|5/6/24
|$1,700,000
|84 485 Nukea St
|5/9/24
|$283,000
|84 548 Kepue St
|5/9/24
|$383,500
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 886 Wainohia St
|5/8/24
|$879,000
|92 7049 Elele St Apt 51
|5/7/24
|$899,000
|92 1021 Nou St # 7/105
|5/9/24
|$495,000
|92 1145 Makakilo Dr
|5/9/24
|$935,000
|92 110 Kohea Pl
|5/10/24
|$1,012,500
|Makiki
|1450 Young St Apt 2807
|5/10/24
|$585,000
|1304 and 1304A Kinau St
|5/10/24
|$1,320,000
|1415 Victoria St Apt 501
|5/6/24
|$387,500
|1535 Pensacola St Apt 400
|5/9/24
|$315,000
|1441 Piikoi St Apt 208
|5/10/24
|$335,000
|1700 Makiki St Apt 217
|5/6/24
|$107,952
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 2704
|5/9/24
|$455,000
|1684 Mott-Smith Dr
|5/10/24
|$1,711,000
|1233 Luna Pl
|5/10/24
|$1,242,000
|Manoa Valley
|2959 Manoa Rd
|5/10/24
|$1,680,000
|Mccully
|555 University Ave Apt 3405
|5/7/24
|$423,000
|2916 Date St
|5/6/24
|$485,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 024 Waihau St Apt 11A
|5/9/24
|$385,000
|95 061 Waikalani Dr Apt D902
|5/7/24
|$380,000
|95 060 Waikalani Dr Apt B202
|5/10/24
|$610,000
|95 2031 Waikalani Pl Apt D/506
|5/6/24
|$400,000
|95 457 Kaelo Pl
|5/10/24
|$550,000
|95 457 Kakae Pl
|5/10/24
|$207,343
|95 642 Hanile St Apt F104
|5/9/24
|$375,000
|95 1054 Halekia St
|5/9/24
|$1,200,000
|95 1162 Anuanu St
|5/10/24
|$1,300,000
|95 937 Ukuwai St Apt 806
|5/8/24
|$760,000
|Mokuleia
|68 615 Farrington Hwy Apt 17A
|5/10/24
|$745,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 160 Manuliilii Pl
|5/10/24
|$506,000
|Niu Valley
|119 Niuiki Cir
|5/10/24
|$2,900,000
|311 Puamamane St
|5/10/24
|$1,998,000
|336 Anonia St
|5/10/24
|$1,423,000
|846 Moaniala St
|5/7/24
|$3,950,000
|Nuuanu
|2568 Watson Pl
|5/10/24
|$1,200,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3838 Claudine St
|5/10/24
|$1,850,000
|1537 Saint Louis Dr
|5/8/24
|$1,010,000
|2075 Palolo Ave
|5/10/24
|$1,597,500
|Pearl City
|1464 Kaleilani St
|5/7/24
|$650,000
|1694 Kuahaka St
|5/9/24
|$825,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 804 G Iho Pl # 206
|5/8/24
|$674,000
|98 719 Iho Pl # 5/1101
|5/9/24
|$310,000
|98 450 Koauka Loop Apt 1110
|5/6/24
|$325,000
|98 487 Koauka Lp B/1705
|5/10/24
|$590,000
|98 500 Koauka Loop Apt 9P
|5/9/24
|$488,000
|98 380 Koauka Loop Apt 326
|5/7/24
|$515,000
|98 282 Kaonohi St Apt 204
|5/10/24
|$495,000
|98 636 Kuini St
|5/7/24
|$2,400,000
|Punaluu
|53 549 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 512
|5/10/24
|$145,000
|Wahiawa
|2127 D California Ave
|5/6/24
|$750,000
|2692 Puninoni Pl
|5/7/24
|$1,085,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4156 Keanu St Apt 2
|5/10/24
|$675,000
|4890 Kilauea Ave Apt 4
|5/9/24
|$635,000
|1555 Kalaniiki St # 16
|5/10/24
|$1,313,000
|1564 Halekoa Dr
|5/9/24
|$1,435,000
|Waianae
|85 042 Kaupuni St
|5/8/24
|$390,000
|Waihee
|58 144 Maika Way
|5/10/24
|$1,695,000
|58 111 Mamao St
|5/10/24
|$1,550,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1610
|5/6/24
|$450,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2202
|5/8/24
|$540,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2203
|5/10/24
|$610,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2431
|5/6/24
|$800,000
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1404
|5/6/24
|$1,160,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/508
|5/8/24
|$132,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1101
|5/10/24
|$135,000
|425 Ena Rd Apt B/1203
|5/7/24
|$145,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1608
|5/9/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1704
|5/8/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2003
|5/9/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2808
|5/9/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1620
|5/9/24
|$178,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2013
|5/9/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2512
|5/6/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2612
|5/7/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3218
|5/10/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3219
|5/10/24
|$143,640
|411 Hobron Ln Apt 2508
|5/8/24
|$485,000
|425 Ena Rd Ste A/1208
|5/10/24
|$100,000
|469 Ena Rd Apt 3508
|5/10/24
|$905,000
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1507
|5/8/24
|$330,000
|430 Keoniana St Apt 1001
|5/9/24
|$410,000
|2092 Kuhio Ave Apt 2005
|5/10/24
|$395,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2602
|5/9/24
|$555,000
|411 Kaiolu St Apt 703
|5/6/24
|$124,000
|441 Lewers St Apt 602
|5/8/24
|$105,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 3111
|5/6/24
|$395,000
|2421 Tusitala St Apt 602
|5/7/24
|$370,000
|2572 Lemon Rd Apt 510
|5/10/24
|$390,000
|2609 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 805
|5/7/24
|$355,000
|2600 Pualani Way Apt 1504
|5/8/24
|$590,000
|Waipahu
|94 100 Anania Dr Apt 227
|5/7/24
|$610,000
|94 1436 Lanikuhana Ave Apt 469
|5/9/24
|$585,000
|94 1504 Lanikuhana Ave Apt 583
|5/10/24
|$515,000
|94 347 Hokuahiahi St Apt 317
|5/10/24
|$430,000
|94-1133 Halekukui St #26
|5/10/24
|$1,131,607
|94-1133 Halekukui St #43
|5/10/24
|$1,123,400
|94 302 Paiwa St Apt 1113
|5/10/24
|$361,000
|94 441 Holaniku St
|5/10/24
|$999,000
|94 1008 Lelepua Pl
|5/9/24
|$1,130,000
|94 830 Nolupe St
|5/10/24
|$920,000
|94 761 Meheula Pkwy Apt 22/A
|5/10/24
|$505,000
|94 1035 Kapehu St
|5/10/24
|$1,270,000
|94 1006 Kuhao St
|5/10/24
|$980,000
|94 062 Pumaia Way
|5/10/24
|$1,100,000
|94 1018 Kaiamu St
|5/9/24
|$1,012,000
|Whitmore Village
|1133 Ihiihi Ave
|5/8/24
|$600,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kaimuki
|3615 Harding Ave Ste 206
|5/9/24
|$385,000
