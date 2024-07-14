Las Vegas Advisor: Poker tournament draws record number of players

The Main Event of the 55th World Series of Poker is in progress, drawing 10,112 players who put up $10,000 for the entry fee or won their way in through qualifying tournaments. That’s a scant 69 more than last year, but it’s also a new all-time record. The prize pool is more than $100 million, with $10 million going to first place. All nine final-table players will get $1 million or more, and the top 1,517 finishers will be in the money for at least a $15,000 prize. The new poker world champion will be crowned this week.

Hot: Another record was set last week when the thermometer hit 120 degrees on July 7. That broke Las Vegas’ all-time high temperature for any day since records began being kept in the 1930s, and it was broken with gusto: The previous daily high was 117 degrees. And it’s not over. Three days later, the high reached 119 degrees, and it’s still the middle of July.

Mob museum: In a recent ranking of the most popular museums in America, determined by the number of online reviews, Las Vegas’ Mob Museum was by far the most popular in Nevada, with 40,500 reviews. That also placed it 15th nationally, following the Denver Art Museum, which drew 48,170 reviews. In Nevada, the Mob Museum is distantly followed by Springs Preserve (18,100 reviews), the Neon Museum (3,600), and the Clark County Museum and National Atomic Testing Museum (2,400 each).

Question: When is the last night for the Mirage?

Answer: It’s still up in the air. The only date that’s written in stone is July 17 for the closing. That would normally mean that the final night would be July 16, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed. There’s been speculation that it could be earlier; however, indications point to July 16 as the final night of operations for the casino that changed Las Vegas.

