Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, July 15, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

Maui Crater Road fire remains 80% contained

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Maui Crater Road fire remained 80% contained as of 7 p.m. today with 574 acres burned and no fire growth, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Maui County officials said dozers continued to improve fire lines throughout the day as they worked under clear skies and relatively light winds. Fire crews from MFD, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and National Parks Service, along with Haleakala Ranch personnel, continued on-the-ground work to extinguish hot spots and patrol the perimeter.

Helicopters conducted water drops and transported personnel and equipment to hard-to-reach areas. Tankers from MFD, County Public Works and Alpha Construction Inc. shuttled water into the operations area.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported. The fire was first reported at 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed. The Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele trails in the reserve are closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide