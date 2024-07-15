Maui Crater Road fire remains 80% contained

The Maui Crater Road fire remained 80% contained as of 7 p.m. today with 574 acres burned and no fire growth, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Maui County officials said dozers continued to improve fire lines throughout the day as they worked under clear skies and relatively light winds. Fire crews from MFD, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and National Parks Service, along with Haleakala Ranch personnel, continued on-the-ground work to extinguish hot spots and patrol the perimeter.

Helicopters conducted water drops and transported personnel and equipment to hard-to-reach areas. Tankers from MFD, County Public Works and Alpha Construction Inc. shuttled water into the operations area.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported. The fire was first reported at 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed. The Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele trails in the reserve are closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.