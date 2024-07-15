Green to appoint successor for Hawaii island state House seat

Since the 2008 election the residents of House District 1 have known only Mark Nakashima as their state representative.

Nakashima, 61, died Thursday and was the only candidate who filed papers to run to represent the geographically far-flung district, which encompasses Hama­kua and portions of Hilo and Kaumana. The filing deadline to be on the ballot this year was June 4.

Nakashima underwent a kidney transplant in 2023 and had been in a wheelchair since.

Because there will be no living candidate on the ballot for the House District 1 seat for either the primary election on Aug. 10 or the general election on Nov. 5, it will be up to Gov. Josh Green to appoint Nakashima’s successor.

“The governor has two appointments he has to make: one to fill the remaining unexpired term and one to fill the next term that begins on general election day 2024,” Scott Nago, state election chief, said Friday.

That could be the same person, or it could be two different people, although the latter would seem an unlikely scenario.

According to law, Nakashima’s successor must be a Democrat. The Hawaii Democratic Party will submit a list of three people to the governor, who will select one.

Whoever is appointed by Green is automatically a member of the House after being sworn in, and the appointment is not subject to approval by the Senate, House or full Legislature.

Matthias Kusch is the Hawaii County Democratic Party chairman for District 1, which largely coincides with Nakashima’s district boundaries.

“We are reviewing the rules surrounding the procedure,” said Kusch. “And it’s a little unique because he was unopposed and it’s after candidate filing deadline. And it’s weeks to the primary, so the ballots are literally printed already.

“We are checking with the leadership within Hawaii County, as well as state Democrats, to ensure all the proper procedures are being followed.”

Kusch said two names already have been brought up for a possible successor, but declined to disclose those names, saying he didn’t “want to create an unfair playing field or to taint or intimidate anybody during the process.”

Kusch said he would email District 1 Democrats to inform them about the process and to seek additional names for possible candidates.

He described Nakashima’s death as “a huge loss to our district, as evidenced by a completely uncontested race.”

“He was really liked, I think, on all sides, both Democrats and other parties,” Kusch said. “Our condolences go to Mark’s family and friends.”