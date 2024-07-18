D.R. Horton beats estimates for quarterly profit, unveils buyback
D.R. Horton beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit today, as historically low U.S. housing supply lifted sales of new homes even as mortgage rates remained elevated.
The popular 30-year, fixed-mortgage rate has hovered at nearly 7% for months, discouraging U.S. homeowners with fixed rates below 5% to resell their homes.
This “rate lock-in” has constrained supply of existing homes and forced buyers to turn to new construction.
Homes closed in the third quarter increased to 24,155 units compared to 22,985 in the year-ago quarter.
The company also approved a new share buyback authorization totaling $4 billion.
The Arlington, Texas-based homebuilder reported earnings of $4.10 per share, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $3.75, according to LSEG data.