Trump details assassination attempt in convention speech

MILWAUKEE >> Five days after a gunman tried to assassinate him at a political rally, former President Donald Trump on Thursday night described his personal experience of the shooting as he formally accepts the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and calls on Americans to unify behind him, according to prepared excerpts provided by his campaign.

“As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell.”

And Trump — who frequently mocks his political enemies, has promised retribution against them and often insists this election is the country’s “final battle” — will insist that Americans must put aside the divisions he has often stoked, according to an advanced copy of the speech.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed,” Trump will say. “As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart.”

As he has throughout his political career, Trump is expected to again portray an America in decay, one that can only be rescued by his restoration to the White House in November. He will directly contrast President Joe Biden’s leadership to his own, which he will characterize as a time of great American strength and prosperity.

“We cannot, and will not, let this continue,” Trump is expected to say about the state of the country. “Less than four years ago, we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again.”

And Trump, who lost the popular vote both when he won by electoral votes in 2016 and when he lost in 2020, will directly appeal to Americans who previously rejected his often vicious brand of politics.

“So tonight, whether you’ve supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future, because I will bring back the American dream,” Trump is expected to say.

The former president will also take direct aim at Democrats, accusing them of raising taxes and hurting Social Security and Medicare. He will criticize the Biden administration for failing to curb inflation and promise to address rising costs through more oil, gas and coal development.

As he often does at his rallies, Trump will conjure up the image of an “illegal immigrant invasion” at the United States’ border with Mexico and attack the Biden administration for its policies on immigration.

He will insist that immigrants surging across the border are, broadly, “coming from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and terrorists at levels never seen before.” Trump often makes this claim, citing no evidence, even as the authorities have said that family units make up about 40% of all migrants who have entered the United States this year.

“The greatest invasion in history is taking place right here in our country,” Trump is expected to say. “They are coming in from every corner of the earth, not just from South America, but from Africa, Asia and the Middle East — they’re coming from everywhere, and this administration does nothing to stop them.”

Trump will also blame the Biden administration for creating international crises, including the ongoing wars in Israel and Ukraine. He will insist that both wars “would never have happened if I were president,” a frequent assertion that is impossible to prove.

