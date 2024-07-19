2024 Election: Kagawa Ross

Name on ballot:

Kagawa Ross

Running for:

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

Rosskagawaforcouncil2024.com

Current occupation:

Kauai County Councilmember

Age:

58

Previous job history:

Special Education Teacher State DOE

Previous elected office, if any:

2012-2020 snd 2023-present

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of your district?

I have an Accounting and Education background and a 4th generation Kauai resident with family roots in Hanapepe and Waimea Valley. I have many friends and family across the island here and on Niihau. I have a strong desire to be a solid voice for the local people here on the island on the Council. With my 9 plus years on the Council I have the experience and relationships with our County Administration, Federal Congressional, and State Legislators to help our County to address daily and long-term problems. I answer and respond to all questions via email or phone no matter who’s responsible whether it be Federal, State, or County issues. People call us when they help and I try to let them know that I’m willing to help.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

The high cost of living and our ridiculous court of housing for local families are our biggest challenge. The primary reason for our high cost of housing is basic economics. We have a huge shortage of supply to meet the demand. I will continue to work with our Federal, State, and County Administration as well as our private sector to build our supply and bring housing prices down to reasonable prices that our local first time homebuyers can afford.

What would you propose to improve traffic congestion on the island of Kauai?

We need to work with our State delegation and the Governor because most of our congestion is on State highways. We are thankful to our State and Federal governments for helping us with many County Road and Bridge projects and we need that continued partnerships.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Same answer as above, we have a huge supply problem that got us here while our population has skyrocketed due to Our Island being so desired by our newcomers who fall in love with Kauai for many obvious reasons.

What can the county do to help Kauai residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

We need to reduce taxes for owner occupied single family residents that are struggling to live here or are saving money to purchase homes for families that are living in overcrowded homes. Home purchase for hardworking local residents should be at reasonable prices, if not we will continue to lose young local families to the mainland.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

I think Kauai County has great leadership in our Emergency Management area and the Council is always supportive of improving. We saw with Lahaina, there are many things out there to improve on.

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

I have not been fully informed of the numbers on Kauai to form an opinion on this question.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on the Garden Island?

Our Police department is doing great considering the complexity of their duties of keeping our resident’s feeling safe as a whole.

What will be your top priority if elected?

There’s no priority it’s a number of priorities for me including fiscal responsibility, Affordable and Workforce Housing, and Solid Waste issues.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Thank you for the questions Star Advertiser I read your paper daily and appreciate you including Elections here on Kauai.