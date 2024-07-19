Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dodgers, Cubs to open 2025 MLB season in Tokyo

By Field Level Media

LON HORWEDEL-USA TODAY SPORTS Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani slides safely into third base, on July 13, for a lead-off triple against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
LON HORWEDEL-USA TODAY SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani slides safely into third base, on July 13, for a lead-off triple against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2025 season against Japanese countrymen Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The opening series at Tokyo Dome marks the 25th anniversary of the first regular-season games played in Japan. The Cubs played the New York Mets to open that series on March 29-30, 2000.

For the second straight year, the Dodgers will be opening their season outside of North America. They played the San Diego Padres in the 2024 Seoul Series in March.

The traditional Opening Day for the rest of the majors is March 27. All 30 teams will play on March 29.

“Rivalry Weekend” will take place on May 16-18, with 11 series pitting prime interleague rivals — such as the Mets facing the New York Yankees and the Cubs tangling with the Chicago White Sox — and two others featuring state rivals (the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros challenging the Texas Rangers).

The 95th All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The final day of the season on Sept. 28 will feature the conclusion of eight divisional matchups.

