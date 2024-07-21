Maui police arrest suspect in Kaanapali murder case

Maui police arrested a 46-year-old Lahaina man in connection with the apparent homicide of another man Saturday on Honoapiilani Highway in Kaanapali.

Lahaina patrol officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at about 11:46 a.m. and upon arrival at the scene were led by a bystander to a 53-year-old Lahaina man who was breathing but unresponsive and suffering from a severe injury to his arm, according to the Maui Police Department.

One of the officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm and life support measures were performed until Maui Fire Department and ambulance personnel arrived to take over. However, the victim died while being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

Police are withholding his identity until family notification and did not release further information on the cause of his death.

MPD said a witness saw the suspect standing over the victim’s body before he drove off in a red 2007 Honda Element. At about 1:08 p.m. Saturday, officers located the Honda, abandoned off Honoapiilani Highway in the Olowalu area.

At about 4:03 p.m., police found the suspect at Honokowai Park, where he was arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder. He remains in police custody pending charges.