Pelosi endorses Harris for president

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, a former House speaker and influential voice in the Democratic Party, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris today as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee.

“My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for president is official, personal and political,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Politically make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute — and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”