Pelosi endorses Harris for president

By Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:59 a.m.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with Vice President Kamala Harris during the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in March 2022. Pelosi, a former House speaker and influential voice in the Democratic Party, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris today as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee.

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, a former House speaker and influential voice in the Democratic Party, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris today as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee.

“My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for president is official, personal and political,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Politically make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute — and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

