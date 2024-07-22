Swarm of earthquakes at Kilauea prompts some park closures

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has temporarily closed some areas of the park, including Chain of Craters Road, due to a sudden swarm of earthquakes and ground deformation at the summit and upper East Rift Zone of Kilauea.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that in the last two days, there were 162 earthquakes, and within a two-hour period today, there were 38.

Of the 38, 35 ranged from magnitude 1 to 3, and two were magnitude 3 to 4. The largest was a 3.1-magnitude.

The park emphasized in a news release that Kilauea is not erupting but said that the activity began at about 11 a.m. Monday in the upper East Rift Zone, and if the volcano does erupt, it could put visitors and staff at risk, so the following areas are closed:

>> Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Devastation parking to the coast

>> Kulanaokuaiki Campground

>> Crater Rim Trail south of Nahuku lava tube

>> Coastal backcountry areas and Napau sites. All new backcountry permits for those areas are canceled.

>> Escape Road from Nahuku to Maunaulu

“It is never an easy decision to close areas, but it is the right thing to do,” said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a statement. “Safety is always our top priority. We remain in constant communication with scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and will continue to notify the public of any changes.”

The uncertainty of where an eruption could break out makes the potential dangers greater for visitors and staff. They include elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava flows, damaging earthquakes and wildfires ignited by lava.

The USGS HVO’s scientists are closely watching conditions. A report on its website at midafternoon says, “Currently, there are no signs of an imminent eruption; however, conditions could change quickly.”

Many popular visitor areas remain open, including the Kilauea Visitor Center, which overlooks Crater Rim Trail, Volcano House and Nahuku.

The park has been quite busy, and its visitor center parking lot was filled by 10 a.m. today.

Visitors should plan ahead and check the park website for any closure or hazard alerts at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.