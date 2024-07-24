Families are encouraged to apply for preschool subsidies
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aureana Nguyen, mother of four and current Preschool Open Doors recipient, encouraged others Tuesday to apply for the program. With her were son Marshall Huynh, 8, left, and daughter Rory Huynh, 5.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and the state’s Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that the Preschool Open Doors program is accepting applications for eligible parents and guardians of 3- and 4-year-olds to receive financial assistance for group child care or preschool.