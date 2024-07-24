Hawaii offense impresses in first practice of training camp

On a drizzly morning in Manoa, the University of Hawaii football team showed little offensive rust during today’s first practice of training camp at the TC Ching Complex.

Brayden Schager, firmly established as the starting quarterback, completed throws near and far in team and 7-on-7 drills.

“I think it starts with him,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of Schager, a senior who has been entrusted with directing the run-and-shoot offense. “He’s been here a long time. He’s got a lot of games under his belt.”

Schager, who has played 1,859 snaps during his UH career, said “Coach Chang has helped me a lot. He’s given me the keys to this thing. He’s done it at the highest level (as a quarterback). Learning from him, and inputting my knowledge … and getting it all together and getting on the same page with everybody has been great.”

The Rainbow Warriors were without star wideout Steven McBride, who remains on suspension for team activities following his arrest on Saturday morning. McBride was accused of misdemeanor abuse of a household member. Tylan Hines, who moved from running back, Alex Perry, Jonah Panoke, Karsyn Pupunu, Spencer Curtis, Dekel Crowdus and Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli are among the candidates for the two wideout positions.

The Warriors completed the 15 practices of “spring” training on Feb. 25 — 23 days ahead of the official start to spring. But they have participated in offseason conditioning/strength training. The Warriors also conducted their own unsupervised player-run practices. Chang was told quarterbacks Schager, John-Keawe Sagapolutele, Jake Farrell and Micah Alejado each threw 850 passes during twice-weekly, player-run practices this summer.

New defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman said the Warriors were adjusting to his attack schemes. “We’re not where we need to be, but we’ll get there,” Thurman said.

Training camp continues with 7 a.m. practices Thursday and Friday, and a session simulating game day on Saturday afternoon.