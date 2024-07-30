Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Team USA men’s volleyball team survives scare from Germany

By Star-Advertiser staff

Amber Searls / USA TODAY United States libero Erik Shoji (22) celebrated after the win against Germany during the Paris Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1 today.

The United States men’s volleyball, with four Hawaii players on the team, survived a scare against Germany in the Paris Olympic Games today in France.

The Americans cruised through the first two sets, then held on for a 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-11 win to improve to 2-0 in the tournament. Team USA beat Argentina in its first pool play match.

Aaron Russell, who missed the Tokyo Olympics with an injury, led the way with 15 kills, with TJ Defalco adding 14 and Matt Anderson 11.

Former Hawaii star Taylor Averill had five kills in seven swings. Former Kamehameha standout Micah Christenson led the offense as the team’s starting setter. Punahou alum Erik Shoji was the libero. Punahou alum Micah Ma’a is the backup setter.

