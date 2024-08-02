Honolulu Star-Advertiser

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude quake strikes off Philippines

By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Mikhail Flores / Reuters

A preliminary magnitude 6.8 quake struck off the coast of the Philippines today.

A strong earthquake struck off the eastern shore of the island of Mindanao in the Philippines today nut does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 6.8 temblor struck 12.3 miles east of Barcelona, Caraga, Philippines, at 6:23 a.m. (12:23 p.m. Hawaii time) at a depth of 10.7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii from the earthquake.

Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS said in an advisory it was not expecting damage from the offshore quake, but warned of aftershocks.

The Philippines is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

The Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.

