Fire breaks out in new home in Waianae

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a Waianae residence early today.

A 911 call at 5:03 a.m. reported the blaze near 86-440 Halona Road, and HFD responded with eight units staffed with approximately 29 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene at 5:10 a.m. and reported flames were visible in the center of the second floor of the newly constructed two-story, single-family home, according to a news release. HFD said no occupants were inside the structure, and the fire was brought under control at 5:16 a.m. and extinguished at 5:59 a.m.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

