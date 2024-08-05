Homeless advocate, activist Twinkle Borge dies

Twinkle Borge, longtime activist and leader of the Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae homeless encampment, died today.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Twinkle Borge, our cherished leader of Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae. Twinkle dedicated her life to serving others and lifting up those around her. Twinkle was often heard saying, “kuleana wakes up the mana inside,” and was a firm believer that every single person – houseless or not – can be a leader in their community,” read an announcement from Pu‘uhonua O Waianae.

Pu‘uhonua O Waianae (or Refuge of Waianae) is an organized community of about 200 homeless people near the Waianae Small Boat Harbor, and sits on 20 acres of state land between Waianae High School and the boat harbor. Borge has for years led the community and fought for the rights of the homeless and Native Hawaiians.

There are plans for a memorial service, but details have not been determined.

“In this time of grief, we ask for privacy for her family and the residents of Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae. Twinkle Borge will be profoundly missed, but her legacy of aloha, kindness, and community will live on,” the statement said.