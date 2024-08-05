Tropical storms Carlotta and Daniel expected to weaken in East Pacific

Tropical Storm Carlotta and Tropical Storm Daniel are expected to weaken soon in the East Pacific, however, there are two other tropical cyclones behind them.

Located about 1,805 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Carlotta was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts and moving west at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters expect Carlotta to slow its advance today before changing course to the west-southwest Tuesday. The storm is expected to weaken to a post-tropical remnant low at any time and dissipate around the middle of the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Carlotta’s center.

Located about 1,820 east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Daniel was packing 40 mph with higher gusts and moving northeast at 14 mph, according to the NHC.

Forecasters expect Daniel to turn toward the north tonight before turning west around midweek. However, Daniel is also likely to weaken to a post-tropical remnant low by midweek.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Daniel’s center.

Further east, about 640 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Tropical Storm Emilia strengthened slightly overnight. Packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts as of 5 a.m., the storm was headed south-southwest at 5 mph, the NHC said.

Forecasters expect Emilia to turn toward the northwest or north-northwest early Tuesday while also strengthening over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Emilia’s center.

Tropical Storm Fabio, meanwhile, was located about 335 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, as of 5 a.m. today, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and moving northwest at 12 mph, according to the NHC.

Forecasters expect Fabio to turn toward the west Tuesday before being absorbed by Emilia Wednesday night or Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Fabio’s center.