Reactions to Kamala Harris’ pick of Tim Walz for vice president

WASHINGTON >> Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate today, choosing a liberal policy champion and a plain speaker from the American heartland to help win over rural, white voters.

Here are some reactions to her pick:

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:

“Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate … he’s been a strong, principled and effective leader. The Harris-Walz ticket will be a powerful voice for working people and America’s great middle class. They will be the strongest defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they will ensure that America continues to lead the world and play its role as the indispensable nation.”

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE DONALD TRUMP:

“TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY! Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD. He’ll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He’ll rubber stamp Kamala’s GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire.”

DEMOCRATIC PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR JOSH SHAPIRO, A VP FINALIST:

“Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump.”

HILLARY CLINTON, 2016 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE:

“I’m thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket. From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he’s about doing good in all the ways you can. He’ll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let’s go win this.”

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA AND FORMER FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA:

“Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner – and made it clear exactly what she stands for. Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK POCAN OF WISCONSIN:

“I’ve known Tim for years, and he’s as real as it gets.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ:

“Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate. .. Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people.”

INDEPENDENT U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN:

“All of the candidates were strong and any one of them would have been a great pick, but I can think of no one better than Governor Walz to help bring our country closer together and bring balance back to the Democratic Party.”

ASIF MAHMOOD, DEMOCRATIC DONOR AND DELEGATE:

“He’s somebody that everybody can relate to. People feel good about him.”

REID HOFFMAN, DEMOCRATIC DONOR AND FOUNDER OF LINKEDIN:

“Walz fostered a pro-business climate, attracting substantial investment and positioning the state as a top contender for business development. I’m confident that as VP, he’ll continue to protect America’s innovation power and fuel economic growth.”

KAROLINE LEAVITT, TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRESS SECRETARY:

“Just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist.”

REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION:

“While Walz will try to sell himself as a relatable moderate, his record shows that he consistently backs the most liberal policies that national Democrats have to offer and will be in lockstep with the Democrat agenda that has already failed Americans.”

REPUBLICAN FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS:

“Harris-Walz: most left-wing ticket in American history. Minnesota was ground zero for the BLM riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn.”

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM:

“If you had any doubt that Kamala Harris is deeply liberal, look no further than the fact that her VP pick was endorsed by Bernie Sanders. Great day for the Left. Bad day for middle America.”

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN LEADER STEVE SCALISE:

“Kamala Harris just made the most liberal ticket in history even more liberal. Tim Walz is a radical who let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground in 2020 — the same rioters Kamala Harris raised money to bail out. They’re a dangerous duo that’ll let crime destroy our communities.”

AFL-CIO PRESIDENT LIZ SHULER:

“Gov. Walz isn’t only an ally to the labor movement, but also our union brother with a deep commitment to a pro-worker agenda. … The labor movement stands united behind the Harris–Walz ticket.”

UNITED AUTO WORKERS LABOR UNION:

“Tim Walz doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. From delivering for working-class Americans to standing with the UAW on our picket line last year, we know which side he’s on.”

ELIANNE FARHAT, SENIOR ADVISER OF THE UNCOMMITTED MOVEMENT AGAINST BIDEN:

“While his past positions as a Congressman may have conflicted with anti-war voters, we hope he can evolve on this issue as he has on others. … It’s crucial he continues this evolution by supporting an arms embargo on Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians in an effort to unite our party to defeat authoritarianism in the fall.”

MANISH BAPNA, PRESIDENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP NRDC ACTION FUND:

“Tim Walz has made Minnesota a national climate leader. … He brings sound judgment and a solid commitment to protecting the environment and public health in a way that advances equity.”

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR LARRY SABATO:

“Yes, Gov. Josh Shapiro could have brought a bigger payoff (19 Electoral Votes) but Gov. Tim Walz fills the age-old bill for VP nominees: First, do no harm.”

AMY WALTER AND JESSICA TAYLOR, ANALYSTS FOR NONPARTISAN COOK POLITICAL REPORT:

“Harris has fulfilled the wishes of the more progressive wing of the party … it looks as if the Harris campaign decided that it was not worth risking an intra-party fight with their VP choice.

“Republicans we talked to were more worried about the impact Shapiro would have on the contest and saw him as the stronger opponent.

“Bottom line: Walz’s rural Midwestern background helps give the ticket some ‘Blue Wall’ credibility and sensibility without upsetting the progressive wing of the party.”