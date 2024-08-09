Upcountry Maui community resilient in recovery
Kula community members join the Loui family as they plant a native tree at the Kula Sandalwoods Inn & Cafe.
Kula community members join hands at the Kula Sandalwoods Inn & Cafe on Thursday to join the Loui family as they plant a native tree on their property to commemorate the one year anniversary of the August 2023 fires.
Rich Tully of Kula Community Watershed Alliance demonstrates how to make a ‘seed ball’ to Elena Lissone. Seed balls can be dropped into inaccessible areas to speed environmental restoration with native species in areas impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.
The “Upcountry Aloha Luncheon” was held to commemorate the wildfire of August 2023 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center, which was used a year ago to house survivors.