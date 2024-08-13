Tua eager to get on the field during exhibition season

Two things stood out from Tua Tagovailoa’s news conference today: his availability for Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders and Odell Beckham Jr.

In years past, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has always played Tagovailoa during the second week of preseason. But with injuries along the offensive line, it’s unclear whether the franchise quarterback will play. Tagovailoa, to his credit, wants to play.

“I hope so,” Tagovailoa said when asked if he will start Saturday. “It’s always good for any of us — whether you’re a vet or you’re new — to get some reps, get back into the pregame routine.”

The decision ultimately lies with McDaniel and, according to Tagovailoa, “leaders.”

“I think it’s sort of a mutual thing,” Tagovailoa said of the choice to play. “He gets with leaders, guys who have established themselves and earned the respect of the locker room. He get with those guys and has a conversation with them and we come up with the idea of ‘yeah, we’re all playing’ or ‘no, not this one.’”

As for Beckham, who has yet to practice in training camp, Tagovailoa appeared unwilling to evaluate the receiver’s fit with the team until he gets out there.

“I’ve got to see O catching and running routes with our guys first before I can say anything,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa mentioned that he had thrown some to Beckham — albeit a static version. That, however, does little to help build chemistry.

“In order for me, as a quarterback, to begin to create chemistry with someone, I got to see how they run routes, I got to see how they are on their breaks,” Tagovailoa said.

Beckham has been working with trainers ever since the Dolphins placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in late July. At the time, the 31-year-old was “working through minor things” that were “part of the plan for easing him back into football,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Beckham, who signed a one-year deal that can earn him up to $8.25 million with incentives in May, has given every indication that he intends to play.

“I’m always here to prove something. I want to end my career on my terms,” he said in his introductory news conference. “Don’t know when that is, one year, two years, three years — but it’s about wanting to end on a strong note. There’s no way I don’t want to finish a high note. It’s about resilience. The way it’s been the last few years, I can’t go out like that.”

While McDaniel didn’t expect to see Beckham “this week,” he said Monday that the three-time Pro Bowler should be considered “week-to-week ” going forward.

Beckham Jr. has 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards and 59 touchdowns during his career. During his 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.