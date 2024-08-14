No charges for UH receiver in alleged abuse

The University of Hawaii’s leading wide receiver returned to practice Tuesday after no charges were brought following his arrest July 20 on suspicion of assaulting the mother of his child.

Steven McBride, 22, lives with his girlfriend and their 3-month-old child in an apartment at Mendonca Park in Wahiawa.

McBride allegedly grabbed both of his girlfriend’s arms, bruising her biceps, during an argument. McBride allegedly also pushed her while she held the child, who was unharmed.

On July 20 she declined to press charges and was uncooperative with patrol officers, but he was arrested on suspicion of felony abuse because the alleged assault happened in the presence of a minor under 14 years old.

The alleged incident was downgraded to a misdemeanor, and McBride was suspended until his reinstatement Tuesday. McBride practiced Tuesday and is seeking to resolve an eligibility issue that is unrelated to the suspension or arrest.

McBride was at Kansas for three years before transferring to UH in 2023. He led the Warriors last season with 1,204 receiving yards on 63 catches and scored nine touchdowns.

“The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney does not discuss matters that have not been charged nor does it disclose the existence of or status of investigations. Cases are only charged when the Department believes it can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. “Charging decisions can hinge on a number of factors including sufficient physical evidence, ability to prove the identity of the alleged offender, lack of credible witnesses, availability of witnesses, willingness of witnesses to testify, self-defense, defense of others, and more.”