Hawaii wide receiver McBride rejoins team after suspension

University of Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride has rejoined the Rainbow Warriors and is allowed to participate in football-related activities, head coach Timmy Chang confirmed after today’s practice.

UH officials suspended McBride following his July 20 arrest on an accusation of physically abusing a household member. The alleged incident was downgraded to a misdemeanor. No charges have been filed.

McBride practiced with the scout offense today.

But McBride’s availability to play in games remains in question. McBride is seeking to resolve an eligibility issue that is unrelated to the suspension or legal situation.

McBride, 22, was at Kansas for three years before transferring to UH last year. He led the Warriors with 1,204 receiving yards on 63 catches. He caught nine scoring passes.

