Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Hawaii wide receiver McBride rejoins team after suspension

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 10:56 a.m.

UH football

JAMM AQUINO / 2023 Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride (7) hauls in a long pass ahead of San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson (21) during the first half of a college football game.

JAMM AQUINO / 2023

Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride (7) hauls in a long pass ahead of San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson (21) during the first half of a college football game.

University of Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride has rejoined the Rainbow Warriors and is allowed to participate in football-related activities, head coach Timmy Chang confirmed after today’s practice.

UH officials suspended McBride following his July 20 arrest on an accusation of physically abusing a household member. The alleged incident was downgraded to a misdemeanor. No charges have been filed.

McBride practiced with the scout offense today.

But McBride’s availability to play in games remains in question. McBride is seeking to resolve an eligibility issue that is unrelated to the suspension or legal situation.

McBride, 22, was at Kansas for three years before transferring to UH last year. He led the Warriors with 1,204 receiving yards on 63 catches. He caught nine scoring passes.

--
More UH football coverage

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide