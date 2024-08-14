Scoreboard – August 14, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High school preseason: Kamehameha-

Maui vs. Beaumont (Calif.) at Radford,

5 p.m.; Redlands (Calif.) at Radford,

7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Kickoff,

Pepperdine vs. Utah State, 4:30 p.m.; Georgia Southern vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium.

GOLF

OCC Women’s Invitational

At Oahu Country Club

Monday and Tuesday

Overall Champion: Alexa Takai

Championship Flight

Gross

Alexa Takai 73-69—142

Maline Kraus 76-75—151

Karissa Kilby 74-78—152

Teal Matsueda 78-75—153

Net

Mia Hirashima 76-72—148

Emiko Sverduk 74-77—151

Varnika Achanta 80-72—152

Victoria Takai 82-74—156

Flights listed below used net scoring

and the Stableford Scoring System

Flight 1

Mira Han 33-30—63

Sally Kim 31-28—59

Bobbi Kokx 29-29—58

Yindi Fowler 27-30—57

Flight 2

Mira Jang 35-33—68

Kimiko Akimoto 38-27—65

Young Sook On 27-34—61

Mimi Fukushima 25-34—59

Flight 3

Jaye Gray 33-36—69

Roxanne Okazaki 30-34—64

Selene Wang 28-31—59

*Miso Choi 30-28—58

Flight 4

Vivian Ahn 32-32—64

*Young Min Bell 32-30—62

Vicky Ma 32-30—62

Teri Fujiwara 33-28—61

Flight 5

Young Kim Rahman 34-31—65

Kristina Li 30-34—64

Edwina Moscatelli 31-29—60

Mazuzu Shimoko 27-30—57

Flight 6

Diana Kim 33-30—63

Anna Suh 28-31—59

Maureen Sapienza 29-30—59

*June Li 18-37—55

*—won scoreboard playoff

Closest to the Pin

Tuesday

Young Min Bell 7 feet, 3 inches

Kristin Glenchur 5-8.5

Victoria Takai 11-3

Marcie Teal 3-0

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region

(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);

Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);

New England Region (Salem, N.H.);

Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);

Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);

West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:

Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).

Today

Game 1 — Santa Cruz, Aruba vs.

Matamoros, Mexico, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 — Salem, N.H. vs. Central East

Maui, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei vs.

Surrey, British Columbia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Sioux Falls,

S.D., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday

Game 5 — Tokyo vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico,

7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 6 — Staten Island, N.Y. vs.

Henderson, Nev., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba vs. Brno,

Czech Republic, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 8 — Boerne, Texas vs. Newtown, Pa.,

1 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday

Game 9 — Santa Cruz, Aruba/Matamoros,

Mexico winner vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela,

7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 10 — Salem, N.H./Central East

Maui winner vs. Hinsdale, Ill., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 11 — Sydney, New South Wales vs.

Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei/Surrey,

British Columbia winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 12 — Puyallup, Wash. vs. Lake Mary,

Fla./Sioux Falls, S.D. winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Game 13 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 3 loser,

7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser,

9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 15 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 1 loser,

11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 16 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser,

1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday

Game 17 — Game 10 loser vs. Game 14

winner, 3 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 18 — Game 9 loser vs. Game 13

winner, 5 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 19 — Game 16 winner vs. Game 12

loser, 7 a.m. (KITV)

Game 20 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 11

loser, 8 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday

Game 21 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9

winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 22 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10

winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 23 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 7

winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 24 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday

Game 25 — Game 21 loser vs. Game 20

winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 26 — Game 22 loser vs. Game 19

winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 27 — Game 18 winner vs. Game 23

loser, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 28 — Game 17 winner vs. Game 24

loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29 — Game 21 winner vs. Game 23

winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 30 — Game 22 winner vs. Game 24

winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 31 — Game 27 winner vs. Game 25

winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 32 — Game 28 winner vs. Game 26

winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 33 — Game 29 loser vs. Game 31

winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 34 — Game 30 loser vs. Game 32

winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 24

International Championship

Game 35 — Game 29 winner vs. Game 33

winner, 6:30 a.m. (KITV)

United States Championship

Game 36 — Game 30 winner vs. Game 34

winner, 9:30 a.m. (KITV)

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35

loser, 4 a.m. (ESPN2)

Championship

Game 38 — Game 36 winner vs. Game 35

winner, 9 a.m. (KITV)

Note: The MLB Little League Classic

between the New York Yankees and

Detroit Tigers will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at

1 p.m. on ESPN

Cal Ripken

10-U World Series

At Crown Point, Ind.

Tuesday

East Side Red (Ind.) 6, West Oahu

Prospects 3

Leading hitter—West Oahu Prospects: Riah Samia 3-3, 2b.

Note: The West Oahu Prospects (3-1) will play Futures Stars (Germany) today at 11:45 a.m. (HST).

Manoa 10, Dexter Titans (Mo.) 0, 4 inn.

W—Reece Gorman.

Leading hitters—Manoa: Cade Okuhara

2 RBIs; Jace Wong 2 runs; Pono Mineshima

-Eldredge 3-3, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Malosi Stowers 2-2, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Camden

Yamamoto 3b, 2 RBIs.

Notes: Manoa’s Reece Gorman threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts. Manoa (3-1) will play Crown Point, Ind., today at 5 a.m. (HST).

12-U World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Tuesday

South Lexington (Ky.) 11, Mililani

Homegrown 6

Leading hitters—Mililani Homegrown: Kahanu Demello 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Troy Sumimoto 3-4; Bronx Holbron 2b, 2 runs; Bear Arindain 2 RBIs; Tanner Quinn 2b,

2 RBIs; Urijah Zeller 2-4.

Note: Mililani Homegrown (2-2) will play Southeast Denver today at 11:30 a.m.

Babe Ruth

13-U World Series

At Glen Allen, Va.

Tuesday

Hawaii New Era 12, Williston Moose

(N.D.) 1, 5 inn.

W—Sage Sullivan.

Leading hitters—Hawaii New Era: Talon Paahao 2b, 3 RBIs; Noah Kawakami 2b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Drayzen Alagao 2-4,

2 RBIs; Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna 2-2, 2 runs; Kolotau Koka 2-4; Jayden Nieves-

Inong 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bryce Kedro 2 runs.

Note: Hawaii New Era’s Sage Sullivan

(2 inn.), Jayden Nieves-Inong (2 inn.) and Kolotau Koka combined on a one-hitter. Hawaii New Era (3-0) is off today and will play a quarterfinal game Thursday.

MLB CALENDAR

Sunday — New York Yankees vs. Detroit at

Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to

be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 8 — Hall of Fame Classic Baseball

Committee vote announced, Dallas.