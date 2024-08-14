Scoreboard – August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
78°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:41 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High school preseason: Kamehameha-
Maui vs. Beaumont (Calif.) at Radford,
5 p.m.; Redlands (Calif.) at Radford,
7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Kickoff,
Pepperdine vs. Utah State, 4:30 p.m.; Georgia Southern vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer
Stadium.
GOLF
OCC Women’s Invitational
At Oahu Country Club
Monday and Tuesday
Overall Champion: Alexa Takai
Championship Flight
Gross
Alexa Takai 73-69—142
Maline Kraus 76-75—151
Karissa Kilby 74-78—152
Teal Matsueda 78-75—153
Net
Mia Hirashima 76-72—148
Emiko Sverduk 74-77—151
Varnika Achanta 80-72—152
Victoria Takai 82-74—156
Flights listed below used net scoring
and the Stableford Scoring System
Flight 1
Mira Han 33-30—63
Sally Kim 31-28—59
Bobbi Kokx 29-29—58
Yindi Fowler 27-30—57
Flight 2
Mira Jang 35-33—68
Kimiko Akimoto 38-27—65
Young Sook On 27-34—61
Mimi Fukushima 25-34—59
Flight 3
Jaye Gray 33-36—69
Roxanne Okazaki 30-34—64
Selene Wang 28-31—59
*Miso Choi 30-28—58
Flight 4
Vivian Ahn 32-32—64
*Young Min Bell 32-30—62
Vicky Ma 32-30—62
Teri Fujiwara 33-28—61
Flight 5
Young Kim Rahman 34-31—65
Kristina Li 30-34—64
Edwina Moscatelli 31-29—60
Mazuzu Shimoko 27-30—57
Flight 6
Diana Kim 33-30—63
Anna Suh 28-31—59
Maureen Sapienza 29-30—59
*June Li 18-37—55
*—won scoreboard playoff
Closest to the Pin
Tuesday
Young Min Bell 7 feet, 3 inches
Kristin Glenchur 5-8.5
Victoria Takai 11-3
Marcie Teal 3-0
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
12-U World Series
At Williamsport, Pa.
U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region
(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);
Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);
New England Region (Salem, N.H.);
Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);
Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);
West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:
Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).
Game 1 — Santa Cruz, Aruba vs.
Matamoros, Mexico, 7 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 — Salem, N.H. vs. Central East
Maui, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei vs.
Surrey, British Columbia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Sioux Falls,
S.D., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday
Game 5 — Tokyo vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico,
7 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 6 — Staten Island, N.Y. vs.
Henderson, Nev., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba vs. Brno,
Czech Republic, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 8 — Boerne, Texas vs. Newtown, Pa.,
1 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday
Game 9 — Santa Cruz, Aruba/Matamoros,
Mexico winner vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela,
Game 10 — Salem, N.H./Central East
Maui winner vs. Hinsdale, Ill., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 11 — Sydney, New South Wales vs.
Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei/Surrey,
British Columbia winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 12 — Puyallup, Wash. vs. Lake Mary,
Fla./Sioux Falls, S.D. winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday
Game 13 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 3 loser,
Game 14 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser,
9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 15 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 1 loser,
11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 16 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser,
Sunday
Game 17 — Game 10 loser vs. Game 14
winner, 3 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 18 — Game 9 loser vs. Game 13
winner, 5 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 19 — Game 16 winner vs. Game 12
loser, 7 a.m. (KITV)
Game 20 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 11
loser, 8 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday
Game 21 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9
winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 22 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10
winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 23 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 7
winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 24 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 8
winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 25 — Game 21 loser vs. Game 20
Game 26 — Game 22 loser vs. Game 19
Game 27 — Game 18 winner vs. Game 23
loser, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 28 — Game 17 winner vs. Game 24
loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Game 29 — Game 21 winner vs. Game 23
Game 30 — Game 22 winner vs. Game 24
winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 31 — Game 27 winner vs. Game 25
winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 32 — Game 28 winner vs. Game 26
Thursday, Aug. 22
Game 33 — Game 29 loser vs. Game 31
Game 34 — Game 30 loser vs. Game 32
Saturday, Aug. 24
International Championship
Game 35 — Game 29 winner vs. Game 33
winner, 6:30 a.m. (KITV)
United States Championship
Game 36 — Game 30 winner vs. Game 34
winner, 9:30 a.m. (KITV)
Sunday, Aug. 25
Third Place
Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35
loser, 4 a.m. (ESPN2)
Championship
Game 38 — Game 36 winner vs. Game 35
winner, 9 a.m. (KITV)
Note: The MLB Little League Classic
between the New York Yankees and
Detroit Tigers will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at
1 p.m. on ESPN
Cal Ripken
10-U World Series
At Crown Point, Ind.
East Side Red (Ind.) 6, West Oahu
Prospects 3
Leading hitter—West Oahu Prospects: Riah Samia 3-3, 2b.
Note: The West Oahu Prospects (3-1) will play Futures Stars (Germany) today at 11:45 a.m. (HST).
Manoa 10, Dexter Titans (Mo.) 0, 4 inn.
W—Reece Gorman.
Leading hitters—Manoa: Cade Okuhara
2 RBIs; Jace Wong 2 runs; Pono Mineshima
-Eldredge 3-3, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Malosi Stowers 2-2, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Camden
Yamamoto 3b, 2 RBIs.
Notes: Manoa’s Reece Gorman threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts. Manoa (3-1) will play Crown Point, Ind., today at 5 a.m. (HST).
At Branson, Mo.
South Lexington (Ky.) 11, Mililani
Homegrown 6
Leading hitters—Mililani Homegrown: Kahanu Demello 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Troy Sumimoto 3-4; Bronx Holbron 2b, 2 runs; Bear Arindain 2 RBIs; Tanner Quinn 2b,
2 RBIs; Urijah Zeller 2-4.
Note: Mililani Homegrown (2-2) will play Southeast Denver today at 11:30 a.m.
Babe Ruth
13-U World Series
At Glen Allen, Va.
Hawaii New Era 12, Williston Moose
(N.D.) 1, 5 inn.
W—Sage Sullivan.
Leading hitters—Hawaii New Era: Talon Paahao 2b, 3 RBIs; Noah Kawakami 2b,
2 runs, 2 RBIs; Drayzen Alagao 2-4,
2 RBIs; Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna 2-2, 2 runs; Kolotau Koka 2-4; Jayden Nieves-
Inong 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bryce Kedro 2 runs.
Note: Hawaii New Era’s Sage Sullivan
(2 inn.), Jayden Nieves-Inong (2 inn.) and Kolotau Koka combined on a one-hitter. Hawaii New Era (3-0) is off today and will play a quarterfinal game Thursday.
MLB CALENDAR
Sunday — New York Yankees vs. Detroit at
Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to
be postseason eligible.
Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.
Dec. 8 — Hall of Fame Classic Baseball
Committee vote announced, Dallas.