Men in fatal H-1 collision involving ‘slingshot” identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two men who died after a collision in a Polaris Slingshot on the H-1 freeway on Aug. 4.

The office has identified the two as Giraud Gully, 56, of Aiea, and Aubrey Barnes, 55, of Pearl City.

Honolulu police, meanwhile, are seeking witnesses to the collision that occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near the airport.

Police said the driver of a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck reportedly rear-ended the Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, while heading eastbound on H-1, before the Dillingham Boulevard exit (18B).

The 37-year-old driver suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

The two men in the Polaris Slingshot, ages 55 and 56, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing helmets.

Police are asking witnesses to call HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300 or via the P3 Tips App.