Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 15, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Corrections

Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation estimates the expected overall cost to build the remaining 3-mile portion of Skyline will be around $1.3 billion over several years. A Page A1 story Wednesday said the estimated cost was $482.4 million, which is actually the agency’s budgeted amount for the project in fiscal 2025.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide