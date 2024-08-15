Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation estimates the expected overall cost to build the remaining 3-mile portion of Skyline will be around $1.3 billion over several years. A Page A1 story Wednesday said the estimated cost was $482.4 million, which is actually the agency’s budgeted amount for the project in fiscal 2025.