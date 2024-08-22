Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 22, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike

By Reuters

Today

Business

Air Canada pilots voted to authorize a strike, with 98% voting members in favour, the Air Line Pilots Association union said today.

More than 5,000 pilots represented by the union have been pressing for historic gains to narrow a wage gap with higher-paid U.S. counterparts, who secured record contracts in 2023 amid pilot shortages and strong travel demand.

The carrier’s pilots started bargaining last summer after ending a decade-long contract framework.

“Our goal is to avoid a strike and our focus remains on modernizing our contract for Air Canada pilots,” said Charlene Hudy, who heads the local union representing the carrier’s pilots.

In the past two years, unions in the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have advocated for higher wages and more benefits amid a tight labor market.

Air Canada said today it would continue to work towards a collective agreement. A strike cannot take place before the current conciliation period ends, which is followed by a 21-day cooling-off period, the carrier said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide