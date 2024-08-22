Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike

Air Canada pilots voted to authorize a strike, with 98% voting members in favour, the Air Line Pilots Association union said today.

More than 5,000 pilots represented by the union have been pressing for historic gains to narrow a wage gap with higher-paid U.S. counterparts, who secured record contracts in 2023 amid pilot shortages and strong travel demand.

The carrier’s pilots started bargaining last summer after ending a decade-long contract framework.

“Our goal is to avoid a strike and our focus remains on modernizing our contract for Air Canada pilots,” said Charlene Hudy, who heads the local union representing the carrier’s pilots.

In the past two years, unions in the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have advocated for higher wages and more benefits amid a tight labor market.

Air Canada said today it would continue to work towards a collective agreement. A strike cannot take place before the current conciliation period ends, which is followed by a 21-day cooling-off period, the carrier said.