Kaena Decambra, in his fourth year as a Rainbow Warrior, is having fun playing on the west side of the offensive line.

At the end of the day, according to left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra, Oahu’s West side is the best side.

“We have the best sunsets,” said Decambra, who grew up in Waianae. “We have the best waves. We have the nicest beaches on that side. Makaha Beach, Yokohama’s, Pokai. The water is beautiful.”

During his hanabata days, he played with the neighborhood kids on the roads. Sometimes they would ride dirt bikes. Other times he would caddie for his father. “He didn’t let me play golf until I was 12 or 13,” Decambra said. “Every time we played, I had to carry his bag. But it was good. I got to watch and learn.”

But his passion was football. “But football and dirt biking don’t go with each other,” Decambra said. “My father said I had to give up riding. I made that sacrifice.”

It paid off with a successful career at Saint Louis School. Now Decambra, in his fourth year as a Rainbow Warrior, is having fun playing on the west side of the offensive line. He put in a request when Josh Atkins, last year’s No. 1 left tackle, transferred to Arizona State.

“Once I heard Josh Atkins was leaving, it gave me an opportunity to go out there and play where I always wanted to play,” Decambra said of being the blind-side blocker for quarterback Brayden Schager. “It’s my dream position. I’m trying to secure the position. I’ve got great competition out there. It’s great for all of us to compete.”

Decambra played in all 13 games last year, with nine starts at right guard and two at right tackle. In 748 snaps, he committed two 5-yard penalties — for a false start and for drifting too far downfield on a pass play. In the final four games, he did not allow a sack in 275 snaps.

“I played a lot of guard last year,” Decambra said. “Everything happened a little quicker on the inside of the line. When you’re on the outside, you have to be a little more patient.”

Decambra said he has benefited from his experience as a backup to former UH left tackle Ilm Manning. At 6 feet 3 and 300 pounds, Decambra’s build is similar to 6-4, 295-pound Manning’s.

RELATED

>> Hawaii football special: OL Ka‘ena Decambra

>> Hawaii football special: Place-kicker Kansei Matsuzawa

>> Hawaii football special: Associate Head Coach Chris Brown

>> Hawaii football special: DB Peter Manuma

>> Hawaii football special: Daniel ‘Sauce’ Williams

>> Hawaii football special: WR Alex Perry

>> Hawaii football special: QB Brayden Schager

>> Hawaii football special: LB Jalen Smith

>> Hawaii football special: RB Cam Barfield

“Ilm Manning was my idol to look up to,” Decambra said. “He was a great player over here. I got to watch him the first two years I was here. It was a great experience learning from him. He was very athletic. He gave me some tips and pointers I could use, that I’m still using to this day.”

Decambra hopes to match Manning’s knockdown skills.

“I’m pretty sure he had more than 100 pancakes his last season (in 2022),” Decambra said. “l’m trying to reach that. It’s a great feeling putting somebody in the ground. It’s almost like a sack.”

Scouting report

It has been a preseason of adjustments for the offensive line. Derek Faavi — the MVP of the 2005 Warriors that featured eight future NFL players — was hired as successor to O-line coach Roman Sapolu, who went to the Miami Dolphins. Left tackle Josh Atkins transferred and center Eliki Tanuvasa completed his eligibility. During training camp, left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra has been the only set blocker. Kuao Peihopa, who moved from defensive tackle, has played both guard positions and right tackle. Zhen Sotelo also has been used at the guard spots. Ethan Spencer and Sergio Muasau have traded off at center … and guard. Luke Felix-Fualalo is the established right tackle unless Peihopa is there. The goal, in no particular order, is to cut down on pre-snap penalties and opponents’ sacks.

At this position

78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 315 Sr.

70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

54 Christian Perry 6-8 300 Jr.

59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

57 Ethan Spencer 6-1 300 So.

51 Maurice Ta‘ala 6-1 325 Sr.