The “Exit” sign was illuminating.

After two varsity years holding clipboards on the sideline — playing behind the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who arrived at games on a helicopter, and then Chandler Morris (now a starter at North Texas) — quarterback Brayden Schager declined to transfer from Highland Park High in the Dallas central area.

“A lot of people were trying to get me to go to different schools,” Schager said. “I was loyal to Highland Park. I wanted to stay there. Loved it there. All my friends were there. I loved that school.”

Schager recalled growing up under the Friday night lights, when “the whole town shuts down,” while glimpsing the Scots walking into Highlander Stadium. And then as a senior, Schager ascended to QB1 under Randy Allen, the winningest active high school football coach in Texas.

“I remembered all the quarterbacks in front of me,” Schager said. “I idolized them and wanted to be like them when I got older.”

Similar to when he played backyard football with a group of friends known as the “Mob,” Schager relied on a powerful right arm and bold grit. He sacrificed four front teeth and a jaw in his final game for Highland Park in 2020.

Then last December, after completing his second season as the Rainbow Warriors’ starting quarterback, Schager caved to outside pressure and entered the transfer portal. Three days later, after receiving three offers, he told head coach Timmy Chang he wanted to remain a Warrior. “It was a football decision (to stay),” said Schager, who had formed close bonds with Chang, incoming quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison and his teammates.

Schager also reflected on his growing affinity for Hawaii. Even before he started his first high school game, Schager accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. But the commitment came in 2020, the heart of the pandemic, when recruiting trips were not permitted. A week ahead of the February 2021 signing period, Schager and his parents paid their way for an unofficial visit. He felt comfortable with the eight-hour flight from Dallas, and even more at home after touring Oahu and meeting several players. Four days after returning to Texas, he signed with the Warriors.

RELATED

>> Hawaii football special: OL Ka‘ena Decambra

>> Hawaii football special: Place-kicker Kansei Matsuzawa

>> Hawaii football special: Associate Head Coach Chris Brown

>> Hawaii football special: DB Peter Manuma

>> Hawaii football special: Daniel ‘Sauce’ Williams

>> Hawaii football special: WR Alex Perry

>> Hawaii football special: QB Brayden Schager

>> Hawaii football special: LB Jalen Smith

>> Hawaii football special: RB Cam Barfield

Schager has mastered Chang’s version of the run-and-shoot offense, which requires pre- and post-snap reads based on coverages. Last year, Schager stretched defenses with so-called “Schager Bombs” (12 TD passes of 20-plus yards), was pin point on quick throws (79.4% accuracy up to 9 yards) and in the final four games averaged 6.5 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. He also has waded into the community and culture.

“Being in Hawaii for about 3 1/2 years, it made me shape into the person I am now,” he said. “I’m thankful for the state for all it’s done for me. I’m blessed to be here. I love it here. It definitely feels like Hawaii and Texas are home.”

Scouting report

Last year, the Warriors used a wildcat quarterback for certain short-yardage situations. But with Brayden Schager’s development as a rusher, coupled with his strength (back squats 450 pounds), the Warriors can now maintain a running threat while expanding to five-receiver sets. Jake Farrell is in his fifth year in the program. John-Keawe Sagapolutele cut his long hair and cut loose with a multi-skilled style that made him one of the top quarterbacks as a Punahou senior in 2022. Micah Alejado, who led Bishop Gorman High to a national title last season, is UH’s most heralded freshman quarterback since Timmy Chang in 2000. Alejado threw 35 scoring passes against zero interceptions last year.

At this position

12 Micah Alejado 5-10 180 Fr.

4 Jake Farrell 6-5 235 Sr.

16 John-Keawe Sagapolutele 6-1 205 Fr.

13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.