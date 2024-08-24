Hearing set for alleged Maui bomber

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 47-year-old Kahului man arrested in connection with a series of improvised explosive devices discovered on Maui, one of which detonated and damaged a sport utility vehicle, will get a preliminary hearing Sept. 10.

Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, of Kahului, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Hono­lulu on Aug. 13 following his Aug. 10 arrest by Maui police officers on a federal warrant alleging that Dumaran possessed “an unregistered destructive device,” and for “attempting to damage property by means of explosives.”

He will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m., according to a Thursday court filing agreed upon by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Slack and Dumaran’s attorney, Federal Public Defender Salina M. Kanai.

Dumaran remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu.

During Dumaran’s preliminary hearing, federal prosecutors must show that enough evidence exists to charge him.

His arrest came after Maui Police Department officers July 23 found an improvised explosive device near Lono Avenue in Kahului in the roadway by Kahului Elementary School.

“The IED contained explosive powder, a battery, and shrapnel. Dumaran’s fingerprints were recovered from packing tape used to build the IED,” according to the U.S. Attorney.

If convicted, Dumaran would face up to 10 years in prison on the unregistered destructive device charge, and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 20 years on the explosives charge.

The joint investigation by the Maui County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.