Alleged Maui bomber ordered held without bail

A 47-year-old Kahului man arrested Saturday in connection with a series of improvised explosive devices found on Maui, one of which blew up and damaged a sport utility vehicle, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court this morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Robert Francis Dumaran, age 47, of Kahului, Maui, made his initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield following his arrest by Maui police officers Saturday on a federal warrant alleging that Dumaran possessed “an unregistered destructive device and attempting to damage property by means of explosives.”

The federal criminal complaint against Dumaran and supporting affidavit are not yet available on the Public Access To Court Electronic Records system.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27. Mansfield ordered Dumaran detained without bail.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, on July 23, Maui Police Department officers encountered an improvised explosive device near Lono Avenue in Kahului in the roadway by Kahului Elementary School.

“The IED contained explosive powder, a battery, and shrapnel. Dumaran’s fingerprints were recovered from packing tape used to build the IED,” read the release. “If indicted and convicted of the charged offenses, the defendant would face up to ten years in prison on the unregistered destructive device charge and a

mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 20 years on the explosives charge.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Maui police found detonated IEDs near Kaamana Street in Kula on Wednesday, and the explosion of an IED that took out a white KIA SUV Thursday night in Pukalani on August 8.

“The complaint does not charge Dumaran in connection with either of those events,” according to the USA.

The joint investigation by the Maui County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wayne Myers and Jonathan Slack are prosecuting the case.