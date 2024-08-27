19-year-old charged following Kalihi drive-by bus shooting

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in connection with the Aug. 9 drive-by shooting of a city bus that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy in Kalihi is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week.

Johnathan Ten was charged Friday with second- degree attempted murder and three firearm offenses.

Ten’s bail is set at $1 million, and a preliminary hearing in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested at 1188 Bishop St. at 11:33 a.m. Aug. 21, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s booking log.

The 16-year-old was shot while riding TheBus in front of 1617 Kamehameha IV Road.

Ten allegedly fled on a moped with a “second unknown suspect (who) was driving,” according to state court records. Police continue to look for Ten’s alleged accomplice.

According to probable- cause court documents filed Monday in the case, Honolulu police viewed video surveillance footage from the Aloha Island Mart at 2314 N. School St. as well as onboard video from TheBus.

The shooting occurred at about 3:34 p.m. as the bus the 16-year-old was riding turned from North School Street to Kamehameha V Road, and the suspects drove through the Aloha Island Mart parking lot heading toward the bus on a blue moped/scooter.

Ten allegedly “hopped off of the moped and approached the rear passenger side door” of the bus on foot.

“As the rear doors to the bus opened, Suspect 1 fires one shot into the bus, striking and injuring” the 16-year-old boy. Both the shooter and his alleged accomplice fled west on North School Street, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old suffered a “single gunshot wound which entered his upper right chest area and exited his center back area.”

Emergency Medical Serv­ices technicians took him in serious condition to a hospital.

HPD evidence specialists recovered one “yellow metal in color cartridge case” and one “gold and grey metal colored projectile,” according to state court records.

HPD detectives interviewed the wounded boy Aug. 10, and he told them he walked to Farrington High School for classes that day, and after school he and a couple of friends walked to the Zippy’s at Mokauea Street, near the school. TheBus arrived at the Zippy’s bus stop a little after 3 p.m., when he and his friends got on.

When the bus arrived at the bus stop fronting 1617 Kamehameha IV Road and the doors opened, the boy alleges he saw Ten “standing in front of the rear bus doors directly in front of him.”

Allegedly, Ten “fired one shot from a handgun” at the 16-year-old.

The teen told police he doesn’t know Ten or the alleged accomplice, or why they wanted to shoot him. He told police he saw the suspects on the blue moped at Zippy’s about 20 feet away, “and they tried to call to him but he just ignored them and walked onto the bus.”

HPD Homicide Detail detectives and Strategic Enforcement Detail detectives and officers, and Crime Analysis Unit officers were able to locate and “recover an extensive amount of video surveillance footage which tracked the suspects’ path of travel prior to and after the incident which included video surveillance footage from 24 different locations with each location containing multiple camera views.”

At about 2:05 p.m. Aug. 19, a District 5 Crime Reduction Unit watched the video surveillance footage and was “able to positively identify Suspect 1 as Johnathan Ten.”

Ten was arrested, and the search continues for the alleged accomplice, who is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s with a skinny build and tan complexion. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a light- colored T-shirt, red pants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Ten has an October state court date after he was indicted in May 2023 and charged with two felony sex assault offenses, three felony child abuse offenses and kidnapping, according to state court records.

He pleaded not guilty in that case and posted a $250,000 bond March 8.