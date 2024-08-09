Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boy, 17, seriously hurt after being shot while riding city bus in Kalihi

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in Hawaii

A 17-year-old boy riding TheBus was seriously injured after being hit by a bullet fired by two males riding a moped this afternoon in Kalihi, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

“This happened near the intersection of School Street and Kamehameha IV Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officers are still at the scene. An attempted murder investigation has been opened,” said Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to a call near 1611 Kamehameha IV Road at about 3:50 p.m., treated the 17-year-old with “advanced life support” and took him to an emergency room, according to EMS. The teenager was shot in the upper body, EMS said.

Honolulu police have closed northbound lanes of Kamehameha IV Road as they investigate the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

