Chicago high school coach resigns after comments about Gus Walz

CHICAGO >> Former television reporter and Amundsen High School’s boys and girls volleyball coach Amy Jacobson resigned on Wednesday after parents decried her mocking the son of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on “Chicago’s Morning Answer,” a weekday radio show Jacobson hosts with Dan Proft.

Amundsen Principal Kristi Eilers sent a message to Amundsen parents announcing Jacobson’s resignation. “Effective immediately, Coach Amy Jacobson is no longer part of the athletic program at Amundsen,” Eilers’ email reads.

Jacobson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though she and Proft apologized on their show the day after their comments.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Walz’s son, Gus, suffers from a nonverbal learning disorder that affects one’s physical coordination and ability to read social cues, says advocacy group Child Mind Institute. Gus enthusiastically shouted “That’s my dad!” while his father was onstage at last week’s Democratic National Convention.

On the radio show, Proft compared the younger Walz’s reaction to a Chris Farley character on “Saturday Night Live,” and Jacobson mimicked his reaction and laughed along with Proft’s comments.

After the show aired, a neighborhood parent Facebook group, along with a host of comments on Reddit, erupted with criticism of Jacobson’s remarks. Local parent Beth Hegelund — whose child attends McPherson Elementary and plans to attend Amundsen, their neighborhood high school, in the future — called on parents to write to the principal about Jacobson’s comments.

“I felt compelled because Amundsen is our neighborhood school, and Ms. Jacobson could potentially be part of my child’s life,” Hegelund, whose child is neurodivergent, told the Tribune. “I don’t expect everyone to adore my child, but I expect kindness, compassion and empathy. I worried Ms. Jacobson would not intervene to stop bullying or worse, take part in mocking my child, if they didn’t conform to her expectations.”

After news of parents calling for her removal surfaced, controversy erupted on X, some echoing parents’ concerns, others coming to Jacobson’s defense.

Chicago Public Schools also confirmed Jacobson’s resignation.

“As a system, we are committed to serving all students and we strive to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, free of any bias, discrimination or harassment,” CPS said in a statement emailed to the Tribune. “We strongly disagree with any remarks contrary to those values.”

Eilers said the school is searching for a new head coach, but that Amundsen’s physical education teacher, Raquel Acosta, will be filling in. Jacobson’s resignation comes three days into the 2024-25 school year.

“I hope the players are OK,” Hegelund said. “What she said — and didn’t say — is inexcusable, but it must be hard on the varsity players.”

____