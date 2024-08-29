Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 29, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Blessing held for long-awaited lifeguard tower in Kailua

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:36 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Ocean Safety Department opened a new lifeguard tower Wednesday at Kalama Beach Park on the shores of Kailua Beach. Lifeguards Shannon Clancey, left, and Laurent Magri kept watch at the tower.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Honolulu Ocean Safety Department opened a new lifeguard tower Wednesday at Kalama Beach Park on the shores of Kailua Beach. Lifeguards Shannon Clancey, left, and Laurent Magri kept watch at the tower.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lifeguard Shannon Clancey staffed the new tower before the news conference and blessing took place.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lifeguard Shannon Clancey staffed the new tower before the news conference and blessing took place.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired lifeguard Dennis Sallas blessed the new lifeguard tower Wednesday in the wind and rain as city officials and lifeguards held hands around the structure.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Retired lifeguard Dennis Sallas blessed the new lifeguard tower Wednesday in the wind and rain as city officials and lifeguards held hands around the structure.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Windward Council member Esther Kia‘aina spoke before the blessing. Kia‘aina spearheaded the $400,000 funding for the lifeguard tower, all-terrain vehicle, staff, medical supplies and rescue gear.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Windward Council member Esther Kia‘aina spoke before the blessing. Kia‘aina spearheaded the $400,000 funding for the lifeguard tower, all-terrain vehicle, staff, medical supplies and rescue gear.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Ocean Safety Department opened a new lifeguard tower Wednesday at Kalama Beach Park on the shores of Kailua Beach. Lifeguards Shannon Clancey, left, and Laurent Magri kept watch at the tower.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lifeguard Shannon Clancey staffed the new tower before the news conference and blessing took place.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired lifeguard Dennis Sallas blessed the new lifeguard tower Wednesday in the wind and rain as city officials and lifeguards held hands around the structure.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Windward Council member Esther Kia‘aina spoke before the blessing. Kia‘aina spearheaded the $400,000 funding for the lifeguard tower, all-terrain vehicle, staff, medical supplies and rescue gear.