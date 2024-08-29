Blessing held for long-awaited lifeguard tower in Kailua
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Ocean Safety Department opened a new lifeguard tower Wednesday at Kalama Beach Park on the shores of Kailua Beach. Lifeguards Shannon Clancey, left, and Laurent Magri kept watch at the tower.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lifeguard Shannon Clancey staffed the new tower before the news conference and blessing took place.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired lifeguard Dennis Sallas blessed the new lifeguard tower Wednesday in the wind and rain as city officials and lifeguards held hands around the structure.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Windward Council member Esther Kia‘aina spoke before the blessing. Kia‘aina spearheaded the $400,000 funding for the lifeguard tower, all-terrain vehicle, staff, medical supplies and rescue gear.