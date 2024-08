“My big thing coming into this year was consistency and doing everything, passing, defense, hitting.”

Caylen Alexander is the first to admit she never expected to have the success she did as the Big West Freshman of the Year two years ago.

In the same breath, without hesitation, she is also honest about her follow-up season in 2023, in which she openly admitted to going through a “sophomore slump.”

Citing her work ethic and her daily preparation in practice as things to improve this season, the 6-foot junior outside hitter is well aware of the load she needs to carry for the Rainbow Wahine to continue their streak of four consecutive Big West Conference championships.

In order to reach that level, Alexander first needs to go back to learn from the lessons of a season ago.

“I think that sophomore year was the year where my work ethic was tested, and that was really challenging for me because I have never had to compete for my spot and that was a big learning lesson to overcome,” Alexander said. “A big deal for me was making sure I would come in every day and give 100% effort. I can’t come in one day and be lights out and then the next day come and think, well I already gave it my all yesterday, so I can chill out. That’s where my work ethic was tested.”

When Alexander got on a plane from Georgia to Hawaii for the first time, she had already signed to play for coach Robyn Ah Mow.

It was spring break during her senior year of high school and she had no idea what to expect from the moment she buckled in thinking the plane ride was “only five hours.”

Eleven hours later, she landed with her mom, Ada, and the two ended up in a hotel room eating Zippy’s for dinner.

“Every time she comes back out, she will get here late at night and we will always go to Zippy’s. It’s a cute little tradition,” Alexander said. “We always get the chicken trio, but I have to get her to try the chili now. I love the chili.”

Even though she had signed with UH, Alexander’s expectations for her freshman season were basically none.

She figured her role would be as a cheerleader on the team bench trying to be there for moral support.

That turned out to be the furthest thing from the truth.

Alexander started the first game of the season in the Texas A&M Invitational against the host Aggies. A week later, she was in the starting lineup in her home debut against Texas State.

The following Monday, she earned her first Big West Freshman of the Week award on the way to setting a UH record by winning it six times.

She led the team in serving aces and finished off the season as the Big West Freshman of the Year.

“Literally, I wasn’t even expecting to play and I just felt like I would be there for my teammates,” Alexander said. “Once double days started and I realized I could potentially play, it got more and more surreal, and my first game in the Stan was insane. Coach Rob doesn’t play any favorites, so if you come in a walk-in, transfer, freshman, it doesn’t matter. If you come in and work hard every day, you get the spot that you earn.”

On the flip side, it also means nothing is guaranteed, which Alexander had to learn the hard way last season.

Subbed out of the opening set in UH’s first loss of the conference season at Long Beach State, Alexander missed the first match of her career the following night at UC San Diego.

She missed another match late in the season after posting double-figure kills only once in four weeks.

Alexander is the team’s leading returning hitter, averaging 3.10 kills per set, but her .190 hitting percentage was 41 points lower than her freshman season.

It has forced her to make changes for this season.

“This year I’ve wanted to focus on consistency, so during the spring, leadership was tested, everything was tested, because we realized this was a small group and once the freshmen come in we have to immerse them in the culture,” Alexander said. “My big thing coming into this year was consistency and doing everything — passing, defense, hitting.”

OUTSIDE/OPPOSITE HITTERS

Caylen Alexander 6-0 Jr. Alpharetta, Ga.

>> UH’s leading returner in kills and aces, the 2022 Big West Freshman of the Year admitted to suffering through a bit of a “sophomore slump,” but is now poised to take over as Hawaii’s top pin hitter who should see a heavy dose of sets.

Stella Adeyemi 5-11 So. Papillion, Neb.

>> Winner of the “Coaches Award” for her tireless work ethic, energy and effort after a freshman season in which she appeared in 12 sets, looks to be a potential breakout player this season after an impressive spring.

Tali Hakas 5-11 So. Kfar Saba, Israel

>> A member of the Big West All-Freshman team last season, Hakas saw her playing time decrease midway through the season but again stepped up in November with three of her five double-digit kill performances. A little behind after missing nearly all of fall camp playing for national team in Israel.

Tyla Reese Manę 6-1 Jr. Aiea

>> Redshirted last year after transferring in from Casper College. With depth concerns, especially early in the season, contributions when called on will be important.

Adrianna Arquette 5-10 Fr. Kailua

>> The only player listed at multiple positions, the reigning Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year out of Kamehameha is the real-deal utility player the Rainbow Wahine will use where needed. That means as a hitter more than a setter to start her career.

