In her final season with the Hawaii women’s volleyball team, Tayli Ikenaga has a newfound appreciation for her libero jersey.

It was just a year ago when the Moanalua alumna, who had started all 56 matches of her UH career wearing the different colored jersey, sat on the Hawaii bench and watched the first serve of the season pass over the net inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Each of the first 18 matches of the season last year began the same way for Ikenaga, who herself admitted before the season that she felt like she was in a funk.

She knew she wasn’t playing her best, but she still imagined she’d be on the court to start the season.

“Last season was definitely the most tough for me,” Ikenaga said. “I think it was a mental thing with school and getting into the program with the (College of Education), I had to do student teaching and go to classes and sometimes I would be really late or wouldn’t show up for practice. I think that it got in my head that I wouldn’t be at practice showing my coaches I wanted to play.”

It’s a theme among Hawaii’s most experienced players coming back for this 2024 season.

Fifth-year senior Kate Lang has started 84 consecutive matches at setter but has at times struggled to find her passion for the game amid the occasional self doubt.

Junior Caylen Alexander never imagined she’d be the Big West Freshman of the Year, but she also never thought her work ethic and practice habits would be called into question a year later as she, like Ikenaga, spent more time on the sideline that she envisioned.

This season, they are the trio of returnees tasked with not only handling their positions and solidifying their careers on the court, but also leading a group of newcomers who will have to step in right away.

They understand the highs and lows their young teammates will fight through this season, but as battle-tested veterans, it is their job to help guide them the whole way.

“My situation was a very eye-opening one for me because it’s not something you can take for granted just getting to play all four years,” Ikenaga said. “Teaching the culture to them and instilling what UH volleyball is about and this team is about and getting them on board with what is expected of this team is kind of the start.”

Ikenaga reclaimed her starting libero spot during conference play last year and helped guide the Rainbow Wahine to a fourth consecutive Big West title. UH advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where despite the loss to Oregon, Ikenaga played one of her best games with 17 digs in a three-set match.

Once the season was over, with many of her close friends in the class above her moving on, Ikenaga said she immediately felt the pressure of what this season would bring.

It wasn’t until going through spring practice and then welcoming the freshmen in the fall that things began to feel a little more at ease heading into her final season.

“Shoot, all of your seniors are gone, it’s only me and Kate — I could feel the pressure on my shoulders,” Ikenaga said. “When the freshmen came, though, I felt way more happy. It was my chance to step in and be more of a vocal person for them. The seniors last year didn’t need to be talked to, they knew what to do, but having that on me to be the person everyone can talk to does make me more happy. I’m taking on this leadership role in a positive way.”

One of those freshmen, who happened to enroll early, is Victoria Leyva, from El Paso, Texas, who has come back this fall and pushed Ikenaga in camp.

Coach Robyn Ah Mow, who isn’t afraid to shake up the lineup no matter who has what resume, hinted that Leyva will play this year and both players could see the court at the same time this season.

Ikenaga welcomes the challenge, as she has her entire career, trying to hold on to that libero jersey.

“I just want to push myself to reach my highest potential,” Ikenaga said. “After this I’m going to be done playing volleyball. Knowing I want to leave everything out there, just going for as many wins, get that Big West, and go as far in the NCAA as we can, I just want to enjoy the moment and be happy about how our season went.”

Liberos

Tayli Ikenaga 5-5 Sr. Honolulu

>> Experienced four-year player dealt with adversity of losing her starting spot at the start of the last season only to come back and re-earn her spot. Played two of her best matches when it mattered most in NCAA Tournament vs. Iowa State and Oregon.

Victoria Leyva 5-8 Fr. El Paso, Texas

>> Talented early enrollee for the spring 2024 semester put up gaudy numbers in high school and will challenge Ikenaga from Day 1 as the clear future for the program at the libero position.

