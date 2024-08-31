GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts UCLA

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

Hawaii football returns to network television for the first time in more than a decade when it hosts UCLA today at Ching Complex.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:42 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS, marking UH’s first appearance on national television since playing at USC on FOX in 2012.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 35-14 win over Delaware State in which UH managed just one offensive touchdown in the first half and was tied with its FCS opponent early in the third quarter.

The Bruins are making their season debut under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster and are playing for the first time as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

UCLA receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, listed as a starter on the Bruins’ depth chart this week, is the younger brother of Hawaii’s Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, who scored UH’s first touchdown of the season.

The Bruins enter the game as a 14-point favorite. Follow along for updates below:





