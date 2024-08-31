Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 31, 2024 89° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts UCLA

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:02 p.m.

Editors' PicksLive BlogUH football

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii receiver Pofele Ashlock celebrated after catching a 19-yard touchdown to give Hawaii the early lead in the first quarter against UCLA today at Ching Complex.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii receiver Pofele Ashlock celebrated after catching a 19-yard touchdown to give Hawaii the early lead in the first quarter against UCLA today at Ching Complex.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager warmed up prior to today’s game against UCLA at Ching Complex.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager warmed up prior to today’s game against UCLA at Ching Complex.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UCLA assistant coach Brian Norwood, right, greeted Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, left, prior to the start of today’s game at Ching Complex.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

UCLA assistant coach Brian Norwood, right, greeted Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, left, prior to the start of today’s game at Ching Complex.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii receiver Pofele Ashlock celebrated after catching a 19-yard touchdown to give Hawaii the early lead in the first quarter against UCLA today at Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager warmed up prior to today’s game against UCLA at Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UCLA assistant coach Brian Norwood, right, greeted Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, left, prior to the start of today’s game at Ching Complex.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

Hawaii football returns to network television for the first time in more than a decade when it hosts UCLA today at Ching Complex.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:42 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS, marking UH’s first appearance on national television since playing at USC on FOX in 2012.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 35-14 win over Delaware State in which UH managed just one offensive touchdown in the first half and was tied with its FCS opponent early in the third quarter.

The Bruins are making their season debut under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster and are playing for the first time as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

UCLA receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, listed as a starter on the Bruins’ depth chart this week, is the younger brother of Hawaii’s Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, who scored UH’s first touchdown of the season.

The Bruins enter the game as a 14-point favorite. Follow along for updates below:


 

 

--
More UH football coverage

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide