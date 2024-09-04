Medical Examiner IDs Waianae shooting victims

The city Department of the Medical Examiner this morning identified the four people killed during a Saturday shooting rampage that grew out of a neighbor-on-neighbor dispute in Waianae.

Hiram James Silva Sr., 59, died of a “gunshot wound of the torso.”

Silva, a Waianae businessman whose work was at odds with county ordinances, pushed cars into his neighbor’s home with a front loader then opened fire, killing three women, before a 42-year-old resident of the home shot and killed him.

Silva’s three victims were also identified this morning.

Cherell Keamo, 36, died from a “gunshot wound of the head;” Courtney Raymond-Arakaki, 34, died of “multiple gunshot wounds;” and Jessyca Amasiu, 29, died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Their manner of death for all four was homicide, according to the medical examiner.