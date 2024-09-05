Dose of virtual reality turns a chore into a game

TOKYO >> Taking advantage of augmented reality, a new Hitachi vacuum cleaner lets people feel as if they are playing a game instead of cleaning.

Hitachi Global Life Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., is set to release the cordless stick vacuum this month.

The company decided to develop the appliance after nearly 60% of respondents to a survey by the company said they found cleaning stressful. The new vacuum is meant to allow people to have fun and feel a sense of achievement after cleaning.

After downloading an app and mapping out the room to be cleaned, users attach their smartphone to the vacuum. Once they have finished cleaning an area, the corresponding section on the map displayed on the smartphone will be colored in.

The app will also display a score that reflects the size of the area that has been cleaned, and users will be rewarded with a high score when the entire room is thoroughly cleaned. Users get a bonus when dust is vacuumed in a place where a dust character appears on the map.

The vacuum also guides people on the most effective speed to use while cleaning the designated space.

The appliance is the latest model in the Power Boost Cyclone series by Hitachi Global Life Solutions. It is priced at about 88,000 yen (around $610).