Oregon police say neighbor killed woman, days after she returned from Hawaii wedding

Police in Oregon said today they have arrested a man for suspicion of murder after the finding the body of a 32-year-old woman who recently returned home from the islands where she had just married her longtime partner from Hawaii.

Melissa Jubane, of Beaverton, Ore., was reported missing Wednesday days after returning with her husband from their Aug. 25 wedding on Oahu.

The Beaverton Police Department said they received a welfare check request for Jubane after she did not show up for work at Portland’s St. Vincent Hospital where she worked as a nurse. Officers checked her apartment but did not locate her.

“Efforts by officers and family members to contact Melissa throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off,” Beaverton police said in a social media post today. “Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location.”

Police entered her information in a national law enforcement database as a missing person, and a search by law enforcement, friends and community members ensued.

“As a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of Melissa’s neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton was involved in her disappearance,” Beaverton police said.

Police said Jubane’s remains were recovered and Schubert was charged with murder.

They said the investigation is ongoing, adding, “While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

Portland media identified her husband as Bryan Llantero, who is in the Navy and originally from Hawaii.