Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 12, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Trump: No more debates with Kamala Harris

By Costas Pitas / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:15 a.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump listens, in Philadelphia, Penn., on Tuesday. Trump said today he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, as several polls showed that she beat him.

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump listens, in Philadelphia, Penn., on Tuesday. Trump said today he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, as several polls showed that she beat him.

Republican Donald Trump said today he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, as several polls showed that she beat him.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social, after participating in a debate against President Joe Biden in June and Vice President Harris earlier this week.

Although Trump touted his performance on Tuesday against Harris, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.

The debate attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.

While Trump said in his post that polls showed he won the debate, several surveys showed that respondents thought Harris did better.

Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday’s debate, 53% said Harris won and 24% said Trump won, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released today.

The poll showed that 54% of registered voters believed that the single debate between Trump and Harris was enough, while 46% had wanted a second debate.

A majority of debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed 54% of those surveyed said Harris won while 31% said Trump was the victor.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide