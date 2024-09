Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae conducts a sign-waving event on Aug. 17 along Farrington Highway near the Waianae Small Boat Harbor in support of community safety and unity.

The recent shootings in Leeward Oahu are tragic and our civic leaders should be commended for their commitment to end the violence and carnage, particularly in Waianae.

The Honolulu Police Department is severely understaffed and proposals to shift resources to that area are surely welcome. But I was disappointed at the response of U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, who frames the problem as “the gross inaction of Congress to pass strong gun laws that will keep our families, our children, our schools, our communities and our people safe.” What nonsense.

The problem is that we have thugs who could care less about gun laws or concealed carry permits. They operate in a subculture of drugs and turf battles. You can pass all the laws you want and nothing will change. Flooding this area with police will certainly help, but it will not address the underlying problem, which is kids coming from dysfunctional homes.

Steve Alumbaugh

Wailuku

