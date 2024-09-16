Coastal flooding expected during high tide through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for minor coastal flooding during afternoons for all Hawaiian isles through Tuesday.

For the next few days, peak monthly high tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and low-lying coastal areas, according to forecasters.

“Coastal flooding is most likely around the peak high tide each afternoon,” said forecasters.

Impacts include the flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways, and move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground. Those with canoes and watercraft stowed on beaches should secure them ahead of coastal flooding.