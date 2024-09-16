Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 16, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Top News

Coastal flooding expected during high tide through Tuesday

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:05 p.m.

Climate ChangeWeather

BRUCE ASATO / MAY 2017 A large wave washed over a 3- to 4-foot-tall berm on the beach in front of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Hotel, in May 2017, as tourists try to avoid getting wet, and a hotel employee paused in his cleaning sand from the area. The berm was constructed in the hope of keeping the high waves from the King Tide from washing into the hotel.

BRUCE ASATO / MAY 2017

A large wave washed over a 3- to 4-foot-tall berm on the beach in front of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Hotel, in May 2017, as tourists try to avoid getting wet, and a hotel employee paused in his cleaning sand from the area. The berm was constructed in the hope of keeping the high waves from the King Tide from washing into the hotel.

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for minor coastal flooding during afternoons for all Hawaiian isles through Tuesday.

For the next few days, peak monthly high tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and low-lying coastal areas, according to forecasters.

“Coastal flooding is most likely around the peak high tide each afternoon,” said forecasters.

Impacts include the flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways, and move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground. Those with canoes and watercraft stowed on beaches should secure them ahead of coastal flooding.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide